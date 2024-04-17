Cotabato scholars file raps vs CHED chief

THE Office of the Ombudsman has received another complaint against Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Prospero “Popoy” De Vera III in connection with the alleged unaccounted P10.3-billion higher educational development fund allocated for the free tuition and living allowance of government scholars.

The new complaint, which was filed by 10 Menitobong tribal student-scholars of Goldenstate College and Marvelous College of Technology Inc. (MCTI) in Koronadal, South Cotabato, stemmed from De Vera’s failure to provide and release their living allowances for the period covering school year (SY) 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.”

The complainants accused De Vera of negligence of duties and responsibilities as public official, violation of Republic Act (RA) 11032 or Ease of Doing Business, grave abuse of power and authority amounting to unfair and oppressive actions, and moral injury to students and educational institutions.

“We learned that under RA 10931 a student-scholar is entitled to free tuition and other school fees subsidy. We somehow learned that a scholar-grantee is also entitled to receive a living allowance in the amount of 20,000 per semester which gratified and energized us to continue our studies and pursue our respective college courses we have been dreaming of,” the petitioners said.

“However, as we pursued our studies we inquired from Goldenstate College about the P20,000 living allowances per semester for every scholar-student but we were told that the same have not yet been given and released by the CHED chaired and headed by Mr. Prospero de Vera,” they added.

Under RA 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, a student-scholar is entitled to free tuition and other school fees subsidy, including a P20,000 living allowance per semester for every student-scholar.

On tertiary education subsidy (TES), RA 10931 provides that it shall be administered by the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education or UniFAST, which is in charge of implementing RA 10931 to ensure that all eligible Filipinos get access to adequate and equitable education.

Last month, Agapito Lubaton, MCTI administrator and CEO filed a similar complaint against De Vera before the Ombudsman.

Lubaton claimed that the CHED chief failed to “faithfully comply with its mandate to provide sufficient subsidy for free tuition and students living allowance which under the said law had clearly pointed out for the appropriation of funds.”

