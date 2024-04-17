Comelec eyeing to remove barangay certificates for voter registration requirement

The Commission on Election (Comelec) is now eyeing to remove barangay certificates as part of its voter registration requirement due to the document’s lack of necessary details, which includes the age of applicants.

“I will be very honest to all of you, your Comelec en banc is now considering removing barangay certificate as part of the registration requirement,” Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia in an interview with reporters after the Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) and Ceremonial turn-over of the Plebiscite Results in Maguindanao del Norte last Tuesday.

Among the considerations of the Comelec en banc in deciding on the matter are the other accessible alternatives documents applicants can present during voter registration.

“We must consider the position of the citizens, particularly the poor, who have no other means of identification or government-issued ID (identification cards) because if we will oblige them to get other government-issued IDs, it will impose additional expenses on them,” Garcia said.

“We must remember, voting is a right so we cannot impose heavy requirements for voter registration,” he added.

Aside from barangay certification with pictures, applicants may also present other government-issued IDs during the voter registration, which includes their National ID, driver’s license or student permit, Social Security System (SSS) or Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) IDs among others.

Stringent screening

The poll official made the remark when asked about how barangay certificates can serve as sufficient proof of the identity of a voter registration applicant.

This after he reported they observed several minors, who are aged 15 to 16 years old, have attempted to register during the RAP in Maguindanao Del Norte.

“We did not see any bad faith or intention among them. They probably received wrong information [that they can register],” Garcia said.

He noted none of the minors were able to register since Comelec rely not only on the submitted documents, but also on interviews for screening voter registration applicants.

As an additional precaution, Garcia said Comelec’s citizen’s arm and representatives of candidates can question the qualification of applicants through the Election Registration Boards (ERB) or the Municipal Trial Courts.

He said the ERBs had started last Monday the screening of the over 1.2 million applicants, who participated in the nationwide voter registration from February 12, 2024 to April 8, 2024.

“We urge [the concerned parties] to take advantage of the period [in contesting voter registration] so they will not later blame the Comelec, why [unqualified] voters were registered,” Garcia said.