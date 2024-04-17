Blind Spot

MORE GAY RUMORS

NOW that the handsome actor is being linked to an A-lister, speculations his allegedly being gay continue to hound him. This is what we know: the handsome actor had a girlfriend a few years ago at the height of his popularity. This is the reason why he did not fall in love with his screen partner. That relationship lasted for around two years. As for his involvement with the A-lister, they indeed have been friends for a bit. The handsome actor may not be a perfect man but he is a gentleman and the A-lister appreciates that. He was a gentleman when they worked together and he continues to support her now that she needs a friend.

FRIEND-ZONED

IT’S so funny that this pretty starlet and her family are angry that a popular star friend-zoned her when, in fact, she has a boyfriend. The pretty starlet has had a boyfriend for a while and this is an open secret in the network where she belongs. The boyfriend is also in showbiz but he is lesser known. The popular celebrity being linked to her, meanwhile, is definitely the biggest star in this triangle. Probably irked that the starlet is already openly dating someone else while riding on their online popularity, he friend-zoned her publicly. Somehow, this triggered something in the starlet and her family.

BULLY

PEOPLE call her a queen but in the not-so-distant past, she was somewhat a bully. One of her victims was a network favorite. The queen and the network favorite somehow had a misunderstanding and after that, the latter was no longer in the network’s good graces. She used to have juicy projects but started to be given mother roles. That was the queen’s doing. Another one of her victims was a sexy actress who her husband was reportedly eyeing. From being one of the network’s talents for build-up, the sexy actress now gets projects that aren’t worthy of her talent and looks.

SUGAR BABY

EVEN when the sexy starlet was a teenager, she was already charging expensively for her escort services. Contrary to the belief that her current sugar daddy, a married government official, is her first benefactor, the starlet already had one when she was 16 and he was a rich man from the Visayas. He is old enough to be her dad. Her fans believe that the sexy starlet was born rich and while it is true that she inherited a bit of money, that is nothing compared to what her benefactors have given her and her family. Aside from her mansion and luxury cars, she also has many properties in prime Metro Manila spots.



