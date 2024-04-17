BEC: Renova to develop Batangas wind power project

Basic Energy Corp. (BEC) has tapped the technical expertise of Japan-based Renova Inc. to develop the 50-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Batangas.

BEC and Renova on Wednesday signed a joint development and shareholder’s agreement (JDSHA). With the execution of the JDSHA, Renova has committed to partnering on a 50:50 equity basis with BEC in its subsidiary Mabini Energy Corp. (MEC), the project proponent for the Mabini wind energy project.

The wind energy service contract for the Mabini project was awarded by the Department of Energy (DOE) in 2021. Under the 25-year contract, the pre-development stage must be finished in five years. An option to extend it for 25-year extension can be availed to ensure the project’s long-term sustainability and energy stability for the region.

The project is estimated to cost between between $80 and 85 million.

Once operational, the wind power project is expected to contribute at least 50 MW of clean energy to the national grid, reinforcing BEC’s leadership in renewable energy initiatives.

The company has already installed a 120-meter Meteorological Mast (MetMast) in Barangay San Teodoro, Mabini, in November 2022. This was followed by the deployment of state-of-the-art LIDAR technology in Barangay Estrella, Mabini, in June 2023. Officials said these “sophisticated tools” are key in carrying out a thorough wind resource assessment (WRA), which is essential for assessing the project’s viability and estimating its potential annual energy production (AEP).

The WRA is anticipated to be completed by May, which will facilitate the selection of the most suitable Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) for the site.

In accordance with the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, BEC said the Mabini wind power project not only meets the nation’s energy demands but also promotes economic growth and community development in Mabini and surrounding areas.

“This project is a testament to BEC’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship, setting the stage for a more sustainable and prosperous future,” it said.