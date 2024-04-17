`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Athletics open back in Metro in May

THE Philippine Athletics Championships—formerly the National Open—returns to Metro Manila from May 8 to 12 at the PhilSports oval in Pasig City.

About 700 athletes, including bets from nine countries, are seeing action in the championships that was staged by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) for several years in Ilagan City, Isabela.

National team coach Jeoffrey Chua told Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum that Filipino athletes will face challenges from some 60 bets from Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

“We expect more foreign athletes to come after we extended the deadline for registration to April 30,” PATAFA secretary-general Jasper Tanhueco told the forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, Milo and ArenaPlus.

Leading the Philippine campaign are Paris Olympics hopefuls Filipino-American sprinter Lauren Hoffman, Filipino-Spanish John Cabang Tolentino, Asian champion Robyn Brown and Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Eric Cray, Janry Ubas and Kristina Knott.

As a precaution to the intense summer heat, competitions begin earlier at 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. with action resuming at 3:30 p.m. all the way to the finals in the evening.

PATAFA president Terry Capistrano’s special assistant Reli de Leon also graced the forum.

