Amaia Unveils Enhanced Living in San Fernando

Amaia Land proudly unveils Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 2, a 5.4-hectare expanse featuring 315 finished residential units. The new project highlights the Single-Home 60 model. Each unit has a floor area of 60 sq m and a minimum lot area of 80 sq m, offering not just space and comfort, but embracing a new generation of design and functionality.

Nestled in San Fernando, strategically positioned and easily accessible from Metro Manila and other key cities in Central Luzon, this development promises convenience for both work and leisure. Its proximity to the Clark Freeport Zone and Clark International Airport opens various economic opportunities for residents, making it a prime location for those seeking a well-connected and vibrant community.

Beyond the residential units, Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 2 takes living to a whole new level by providing a wide range of amenities designed to enhance the overall living experience. Residents can look forward to breaking a sweat at the basketball court, letting their kids make memories at the play area, making use of the village pavilion, and taking a refreshing lap in the swimming pool for their well-being.

The launch of this new sector follows the success of Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 1. The new sector is strategically situated in Brgy. Baliti, San Fernando, Pampanga. Ensuring accessibility, the development is located just 2.5 km from MacArthur Highway, 3 km from NLEX—Mexico Exit, and 9 km from NLEX—San Fernando Exit.

Adding to the allure of Sector 2 is its location in San Fernando, called the “City of Lanterns.” As residents of this new sector, homeowners can revel in the rich cultural heritage and festive spirit that fills the air during the dazzling celebrations.

The doors to a new chapter of living in Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 2 are wide open, emerging as a wise choice for a diverse spectrum of home seekers in Pampanga. Model units of Sector 2 are now open for future homeowners to visit and discover the ideal home that matches their needs and expectations. Pampangueños seeking to root themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of their hometown will find the perfect blend of tradition and modern living within this vibrant community. Overseas Filipino workers yearning for a home that echoes the warmth of their roots will discover a haven strategically positioned for convenience and connection. For young families and early nesters, the Single-Home 60 model with its innovative design and functionality promises not just a residence but a nurturing environment for the growth of their aspirations.

Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 2 offers an elevated living experience, promising not just a home but also a community where residents can embrace a vibrant lifestyle filled with long-lasting memories.

For inquiries and site tripping, please contact any Amaia Real Estate Salesperson, or visit www.amaialand.com.