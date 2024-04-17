3 priority zones for offshore wind tagged

AN environmentalist think tank released a report on Wednesday citing three high-potential offshore wind (OSW) development zones in the country.

According to Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), these are located near Manila Bay, Tayabas Bay and Guimaras.

“To keep pace with its economic growth and energy security, Southeast Asian countries need to rapidly develop renewable energy, of which wind power has huge room for development. This report explores potential offshore wind power areas for development in the Philippines and identifies specific challenges potentially preventing market readiness for large-scale offshore wind projects,” said Wini Rizkiningayu, Regional Director, RMI Southeast Asia Energy Program.

“Floating offshore wind is the next frontier for the clean energy sector. Not only will it offer the prospect of generating numerous highly skilled job opportunities for Filipinos, but it also lays the groundwork for the development of new local industries,” he added.

RMI partnered with the Southeast Asia Clean Energy Facility (Seacef) to conduct this study, which was funded by the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and Tara Climate Foundation.

Based on preliminary information on the country’s wind resource, bathymetric profile, and existing interconnection infrastructure, these three high-priority OSW zones were chosen for their potential to provide the Philippines’ first OSW projects and future opportunities for longer term development as a floating OSW market matures.

They were also chosen for their high wind speeds of greater than seven meters per second, proximity to major load centers in southern Luzon and western Visayas, areas with relatively shallow water depths that allow for fixed foundation wind turbine generator designs for the market’s first projects, and access to deeper areas for floating offshore wind farms.

Manila Bay and Tayabas Bay have the potential for near-term—likely operational by 2035—OSW development, with wind farms using fixed foundation turbines and wind service energy contract (WSEC) leases of less than 300 megawatts (MW).

The waters surrounding Guimaras Province is recommended for near-term development for fixed foundation turbines. Available WSECs in this area have economies of scale with 600 MW or higher capacities, the report said.

The report recommended that development be done in phases based on where ports and transmission are best able to support smaller capacity OSW, or those more than 300MW, specifically near Manila Bay and Tayabas Bay, where substations are better equipped for interconnection and nearby ports would require minimal upgrades.

“As transmission and port infrastructure are improved for the OSW ecosystem, the market for floating foundation wind generation is expected to grow significantly, allowing the Philippines to tap into its wealth of wind potential in deeper waters,” it said.

Citing the areas surrounding Guimaras province, the report stated that this zone provides an opportunity for a matured fixed foundation OSW market and an early floating foundation market to develop in parallel and share the transmission and port upgrades that would be required in this area.

Moreover, it said that northwest Luzon has among the highest wind resource in the country and is recommended for long-term development.

However, the absence of nearby big ports is a challenge, with Currimao port in Ilocos Norte and Port of Irene in Cagayan being the nearest. It said that the closest port that would require minimal upgrades for OSW installation is in Subic bay, which is around 450 kilometers from the DOE (Department of Energy)-awarded WESC sites in Ilocos Norte. These areas, it added, also require significant transmission upgrades to deliver OSW energy to major load centers in southern Luzon.

The Mindoro-Batangas is also recommended for long-term development. “The Batangas-Mindoro, Palawan-Mindoro, and Mindoro-Panay interconnections are recommended to be at least 230kV to accommodate the power generated by OSW. Many ports used for Tayabas Bay may also help facilitate OSW development in the Mindoro-Batangas areas,” it added.

Image credits: Jonathan L. Mayuga





