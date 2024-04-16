Shakey’s 2023 income grows 23%

Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., an operator of fast casual restaurant in the Philippines, said its net income last year expanded by 23 percent to P1.08 billion from the previous year’s P874.4 million, on higher sales.

The company said it continued to see robust foot traffic, which buoyed the dine-in segment and helped boost same-store sales growth to 13 percent.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s dine-in segment rose by 11 percent, as guests celebrated the holiday season, it said.

Shakey’s said it saw systemwide sales surge to P18.64 billion, a 32-percent increase from the previous year. Consolidated revenues reached P14.13 billion, a 39-percent jump from last year.

“Persistent inflationary pressures continue to dampen consumer sentiment, leading to a softer growth performance during the second half of the year. Nonetheless, we are pleased to deliver record-high fourth quarter sales, supported by a festive comeback in December,” Vicente Gregorio, Shakey’s president and CEO said.

Gross profit went up by 21 percent year-on-year, but higher input costs and an inflationary environment led gross margins to soften by 100 basis points.

“The investments in our brands, our stores, and our people are all designed to deliver the best value to our guests, which is especially relevant in this kind of environment. These allowed our brands to maintain market leadership in the full-service restaurant chain and kiosk chain categories,” Gregorio said.

As of end-2023, the group’s global network stood at 2,141, including 268 Shakey’s and 77 Peri-Peri stores. Meanwhile, Potato Corner concluded 2023 with 1,784 stores and outlets, having opened 300 Philippine stores throughout year, the most in its 31-year history.

In total, the company expanded its network by 369 new stores and outlets in 2023.

The group built 59 international stores for Potato Corner and Shakey’s and a flagship complex along Mindanao Avenue, housing all its brands.

“For 2024, inflationary challenges persist, so we remain vigilant and cautious. On the other hand, we see commodity prices beginning to ease towards the end of 2023. All considered, we are aiming to deliver growth in the mid-teens for both our topline and bottomline,” Gregorio said.

“We plan to expand our network footprint by at least 400 stores and outlets. With robust double-digit growth coming from a high base and amidst dynamic macroeconomic backdrop, our built-up multi-brand portfolio primes us for sustainable growth in the years to come.”