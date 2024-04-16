SC holds consultations for proposed ULAS rules for lawyers’ pro bono services

The Supreme Court (SC) has started its regional consultations on the proposed new legal aid program that would require lawyers to render at least 60 hours of pro bono legal aid services to indigent Filipinos.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo led the first leg of the consultation held at Saint Louis University in Baguio City, where the magistrates are currently holding their yearly summer session.

The SC said the proposed Unified Legal Aid Services (ULAS) will require covered lawyers to render at least 60 hours of free legal aid services every compliance period of three years in favor of indigent Filipinos and those belonging to the marginalized sectors.

The adoption of the new rules is pursuant to the constitutional guarantee of adequate legal assistance to all Filipinos.

The four-leg regional consultations, according to the Court, will give stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the proposed rules, deliberate on its salient provisions, and provide feedback and insights that will be taken into consideration in drafting the final rules of ULAS.

The proposed ULAS rules is already the third initiative of the SC to institute a legal aid program, following the 2009 Rule on Mandatory Legal Aid Service for Practicing Lawyers (MLAS) and the 2017 Rule on Community Legal Aid Service (CLAS).

However, the implementation of both the MLAS and the CLAS were suspended due to various administrative issues and several concerns raised by covered lawyers.

Under MLAS practicing lawyers are required to render 60 hours of free legal aid services in a year. It also limited the creditable work to litigation practice.

While CLAS covered newly admitted lawyers and doubled the time required for free legal aid services, the SC said it still imposed significant restrictions and excluded most services that can be considered law practice.

“Despite the unfortunate fate of its predecessors, the Supreme Court remains optimistic with the ULAS Rules, which was drafted precisely to meet the problems identified with the MLAS and CLAS experiences,” the SC said.

Under the proposed ULAS Rules, any service involving the application of law will now be creditable.

This will allow non-litigation lawyers to render services in their respective fields of expertise and provide legal assistance to qualified beneficiaries, particularly indigents; members of a marginalized sector with respect to their public interest cases; and non-governmental and non-profit organizations with respect to cases or matters that are beneficial to indigents and members of a marginalized sector with respect to their public interest cases.

The next legs of the ULAS Regional Consultations will be held in Cagayan de Oro City on April 18, in Makati City on May 17 and in Iloilo City on a date that is yet to be finalized.

The SC said input and suggestions gathered during the ULAS Regional Consultations will be compiled and submitted to the ULAS technical working group headed by Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda for consolidation and drafting of the final rules, which, in turn, will be submitted to the Court en banc for consideration.

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





