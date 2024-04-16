Remittances rise, but savings static—BSP

REMITTANCES sent home by overseas Filipinos abroad continued to increase in February 2024 but their savings and investments remained at pandemic levels, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP data showed cash remittances rose to $2.65 billion in February 2024 from the $2.57 billion posted in February 2023.

Institute for Migration and Development Issues (IMDI) Executive Director Jeremaiah M. Opiniano told BusinessMirror this is the highest level of remittances sent in February.

“Cash remittance levels have recovered from the pandemic. And yet it seems that the lessons of losing money and being more spendthrift during crisis situations have yet to sink in, or may take time to sink in to the behaviors of foreign remittance-receiving households,” Opiniano, however, told BusinessMirror.

On a year-to-date basis, BSP said cash remittances rose by 2.8 percent to $5.48 billion in January-February 2024 from $5.33 billion registered in January-February 2023.

Opiniano, who is also the Director of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Research Center for Social Sciences and Education (RCSSED), noted the increase in remittances is consistent with the recovery in deployment.

He said OFW deployment has returned to normal and reached a 55-year high since the Philippine government recorded the deployment of overseas contract workers in 1969.

Opiniano said labor markets or host countries have fully reopened and this has created a resurgence in the demand for foreign workers.

“Future cash remittance flows from Filipinos abroad may remain steady and coasting along in the coming months. Labor markets have returned to hiring foreign workers. Many economies (developed, developing) may have recovered already from COVID-19’s economic wrath,” Opiniano said.



Savings, investments tepid

Nonetheless, he noted that the BSP’s Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) remains a wake-up call for OFWs, their families, and the country as savings and investments of Filipinos abroad remained at pandemic levels.

The data showed OFW households who saved accounted for 32.1 percent and those who invested reached 6.2 percent. These numbers, he saids, are consistent with the time OFW households saw their savings plummet.

Opiniano said there is a need to find more strategic approaches to encourage more OFWs to save and or invest apart from investing in the education of their children and spending for daily household needs.

“More strategic approaches may be necessary to direct the cognitive behaviors of Filipinos—not just OFWs and their households —to a mindset change: creating a savings habit—cash—institutionally, thinking of investing on top of education spending for children, perhaps dabbling into business,” Opiniano said.

Meanwhile, personal remittances from Overseas Filipinos (OFs) grew by 3 percent to $2.95 billion in February 2024 from $2.86 billion recorded in February 2023.

In terms of levels, personal remittances was higher by $300 million or 11.34 percent compared to cash remittance.

Prior to 2006, the gap between personal and cash remittances were above 20 percent and prior to 2007, the difference was upwards of 12 percent.

Ateneo de Manila University Economics Department Chairperson Alvin P. Ang told BusinessMirror this is mainly due to technology as more Filipinos abroad turn to money transfers rather than send their support in kind.

Personal remittances cover cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, while cash remittances refer to cash sent by land-based and sea-based workers through the banking system.

“It’s [sending of remittances] now easier online. This also happened during the pandemic [as evidenced by…more online accounts and online shopping [activities among Filipinos overseas],” Ang told this newspaper, speaking partly in Filipino.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said remittances can have a significant impact on consumer spending. This, in turn, can boost the country’s economic growth which is consumption-driven.

Ricafort said consumption accounts for 75 percent of the Philippine economy. This is also the reason remittances sent during Christmas and New Year can have a significant impact on GDP growth.

“The Philippine remittances from overseas workers have consistently been the fourth largest in the world after India, Mexico, and China, amounting to more than $40 billion per year, a sign of resilience and has always been a bright spot/major growth driver for the Philippine economy for many years/decades,” Ricafort noted.

The BSP data showed the growth in cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates contributed mainly to the increase in remittances in January-February 2024.

In terms of country source, the US had the highest share of overall remittances during the period, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





