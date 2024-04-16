POWER OUT | Red alert over Luzon grid, yellow in Visayas; boiler tube leak blamed

THE Luzon grid was placed on red alert on Tuesday, its first for the year, while a yellow alert notice was raised over the Visayas grid after a total of 31 power plants conked out while eight more are running at derated capacity.

Industry sources cited boiler tube leak as the main reason behind the sudden forced outage of most of the power plants.

For instance, Unit 2 of Pagbilao plant went on emergency shutdown last Monday due to possible tube leak. The following day, Unit 1 of Pagbilao also went on unplanned outage due to boiler tube leak.

Meanwhile, two power plants were already on forced outages since March, while another one went on forced outage last April 14. Eight hydro plants, on the other hand, recorded reduced water level or low water supply as it is being used for irrigation and potable water due to El Nino.

A red alert status is issued by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) when power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement.

In the case of the Luzon grid, capacity was recorded at 13,537MW. This was not enough to supply peak demand recorded at 13,024MW. As such, the grid was placed on red alert from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. It will also be on yellow alert from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A yellow alert, meanwhile, is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

The NGCP said 19 power plants are on forced outage, while three others are running on derated capacities, which means power supply is depleted by 2,117.3 MW.

The 19 plants on forced outage are BT2020 (13MW), Irisan (1.2MW), NMH (3.9MW), Bineng (19.8MW), VS Gripal (5.4MW), NIA (6MW), Bakun 1 (74MW), Masinloc 1 (344MW), SLPGC 2 (150MW), Maris 1 (4.3MW), Maris 2 (4.3MW), Bakun 2 (12.4MW), Ambuklao 1 (37.5MW), Ambuklao 2 (37.5MW), Binga 1 (35MW), Binga 4 (35MW), Sta. Rita 40 (264MW), Pagbilao U2 (382MW), Pagbilao U1 (382MW).

Generators with de-rated capacities are SLTEC 1 (120MW), derated by 2MW; SLTEC 2 (20MW), derated by 4MW; Ilijan A (300MW), derated by 300MW.

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), for its part, said it has advised interruptible load program (ILP) participants for possible de-loading. “We are ready in the event the implementation of MLD or rotating power interruptions will be needed as part of our responsibility to manage the system,” it said.

Meralco services Metro Manila, provinces of Rizal, Cavite, Bulacan and parts of the provinces of Pampanga, Batangas, Laguna and Quezon.

Visayas grid

Meanwhile, a total of 676.5MW was shaved off from the Visayas grid after 12 power plants conked out, while five others are running on derated capacities.

The 12 plants are SCBP (19.5MW), HPC 1 (2MW), VMC 2 (21.5MW), SCBI (7.4MW), PCPC (135MW), PB101 U2 (5.5MW), PB101 U3 (5.5MW), SNBP (25MW), TVI U2 (169MW), FFHC (9MW), VMC 1 (2.5MW), PDPP3-G (13MW),

Those with de-rated capacities are Leyte A – 315MW (derated by 175.1MW), PGPP 1 – 110.5MW (derated by 76MW), CEDC U3 – 82MW (derated by 75MW), TGPP – 79.5MW (derated by 41MW), and PDPP3-E – 8MW (derated by 4MW).

The Visayas grid was placed on yellow alert from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. because its available capacity stood at 2,742MW versus a peak demand of 2,440MW.

New line in CNP

Meanwhile, the NGCP said the newly-energized Cebu-Negros-Panay 230-kiloVolt (kV) Backbone Project Stage 3 (CNP3), is a big step towards improving power transmission services in the Visayas grid as its energization will allow the delivery of power to support Panay’s needs from Cebu or elsewhere from the grid, “provided that there is an availability of excess power generation.”

“While the line will help improve the delivery of power, more baseload plants in Negros and more in-island generation in Panay are needed to prevent the occurrence of power outages,” NGCP said.

The new line, with a carrying capacity of 400MW, is the third stage in the CNP backbone. This upgrades the existing Amlan-Samboan submarine cable which currently connects Cebu and Negros islands.

The first stage of the CNP Project added a new 230kV transmission line from Bacolod to E.B Magalona, and the second stage upgraded the Cebu Substation into 230kV level.

While the energization of the line will definitely improve transmission services and the reliability of the grid, NGCP stressed the need for carrying out strategic developments in the generation side to fully optimize the benefits of the strengthened interconnection.

“The project’s completion was touted by some parties as the primary solution to the recent spate of power outages in Negros and Panay. But CNP3 is not the sole or primary solution to the woes of Panay consumers.

“Transmission and power generation go hand in hand. Sufficient power generation development supported by reliable transmission is the formula for optimized energy development. This will support the country’s push towards economic recovery,” NGCP explained.

DOE works with stakeholders

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy (DOE) said it is closely coordinating with all power stakeholders to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to minimize the impact of the power supply situation in Luzon and Visayas..

The DOE has instructed all distribution utilities (DUs), including Meralco and electric cooperatives (ECs), to activate their ILP to help reduce the overall demand in the grid.

The DOE also reminded all government offices to conserve energy. Industrial and commercial establishments are likewise encouraged to minimize the use of power during peak hours to help mitigate the impact of the supply shortage.

“While we continue to monitor and ask our power plant operators to work on restoring full operations, we can maximize our energy efficiency efforts as we go through this period of extreme heat.

Flexible work arrangements and other conservation measures would also be helpful. The extremely high temperatures have been affecting the operations of power plants in the grid,” DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





