PHL ‘seriously concerned’ over Israel-Iran conflict

THE Philippines joined the international community on Monday in voicing its apprehension over the increasing tension between Israel and Iran.

On Saturday night, Iran launched over 350 bomb drones and missiles over Israeli targets in retaliation for the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria last week.

“The Philippines expresses its serious concern over the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran.

“We urge all parties to refrain from escalating the situation and to work towards a peaceful resolution of their conflict.

“The Philippines has long advocated for all states to adhere to the principles of international law and to the peaceful settlement of disputes,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel and 2,000 in Iran. However, if the Israel-Iran war expands to the Middle East, it might affect the employment of more than 1 million Filipino workers in the region.

The country is also heavily dependent on oil imports from the Middle East.

There are 17 Filipino seafarers of cargo ship Galaxy Leader who are still being held by the Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen since November 2023.

Last Saturday, another container ship, MSC Aries, was taken by Iranian forces with a multinational crew on board that included four Filipinos, the Department of Migrant workers confirmed.

Israeli envoy: Expect condemnation

Israeli Ambassador to Manila Ilan Fluss said his country is “expecting the international community to condemn the attack of Iran against Israel.”

Asked to comment about the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) statement which stopped short of condemning the Iranian attack, Fluss replied.

“The Philippine government has issued a statement and we obviously respect the statement that was issued. But I’m not going to go into the nuances of the specific language.”

Addressing reporters via virtual press conference, he stressed: “It is important to say that the Philippines and Israel are friendly countries which are historically good and close relationship and we continue to build this relationship.”

Image credits: AP/Tomer Neuberg





