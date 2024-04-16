PHL power supply made resilient with USAID initiative–Pres. BBM

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the country’s power supply is set to become more resilient during natural calamities with the launch of the two components of the $34-million “Energy Secure Philippines” initiative of the United States Agency for International Developments (Usaid).

Last Monday, the Department of Energy (DOE) held the ceremonial launch of the Energy Sector Emergency Operations Center (ESEOC), which will be complimented by the Mobile Energy System (MES) at the Energy Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

“These systems will ensure the continuous operation of critical infrastructure and basic services in emergency situations,” Marcos said in his message delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin during the launch event.

“These remarkable undertakings of innovation demonstrate how we capitalize on technological advancements and how we can provide proactive solutions to the energy challenges that beset our country,” he added.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the President was unable to attend the event due to an urgent matter.

The ESEOC will serve as a centralized hub that will provide the DOE a real-time monitoring of power infrastructure and, thus, allowing the energy department to coordinate response with energy partners during disasters to prevent power disruptions.

This will be augmented by the MES, which makes use of renewable energy sources, energy storage, and microgrid technologies “to provide reliable power generation and distribution in remote or disaster-stricken areas.”

Marcos said the MES will be piloted in typhoon-prone municipalities of Santa Ana and Lal-lo in Cagayan province and distributed to various government agencies. The USAID turned over eight solar-powered MES units to the DOE for the said pilot initiative.

When the 50 kilowatt hour-battery of an MES unit is fully charged, it can power two television sets, two air-conditioning units, 10 light bulbs, two desktop computers, two laptops, five phone chargers, five electric fans, and one internet modem for almost 12 hours.

Marcos lauded the USAID for providing the resources and expertise for the said projects.

“These projects have shown that the government cannot and should not solve all our problems alone, we must leverage the resources and minds available from the private, non-government, and international partners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Raphael PM Lotilla said that the DOE is “proud to lead the way in transforming the energy landscape and building more resilient communities.”

“Investing in proactive measures that enhance resilience and ensure the continuity of essential services is crucial,” Lotilla added, thanking the USAID “for this enduring partnership that resulted in this significant breakthrough.”

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, an average of 20 tropical cyclones enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility each year, with five of them being the most destructive.

With additional report by Lenie Lectura