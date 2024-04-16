PBBM: PHL closely watching US presidential race

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the country will closely watch the outcome of the upcoming United States (US) polls to determine how it will affect Manila-Washington relations.

“If there is a change in government, then there would be changes in policy. We do not know what those are,” the President said during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) in Manila last Monday.

Both President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump are seeking to be reelected in the November presidential polls in the US.

Marcos noted the country will already have a strong backing from the US if Biden wins a second term.

“If President Biden is reelected, then we have a fairly solid ground to base our positions on because we have already spoken with him,” he said.

Biden led the Philippines-Japan-US trilateral meeting last week, where the three countries discussed strengthening their economic and defense relations.

He noted such cooperation is not guaranteed under a Trump administration.

“In case former President Trump is reelected, what will be the changes that will affect us— It’s hard to say, it’s all speculation for now,” Marcos said.

He hopes the US will at least continue to honour its Mutual Defense Treaty regardless of the outcome of the said elections.

“I believe what we have agreed with the United States is beyond politics. I think that since they almost rise to treaty agreements. Those treaty agreements must be honored,” Marcos said.