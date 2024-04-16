NGCP, Alternergy unit ink ICA for Tanay project

Alternergy Holdings Corp.’s (Alternergy) subsidiary, Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC), and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) have signed the interconnection agreement (ICA) for the 100-megawatt (MW) Tanay wind power project in Tanay, Rizal.

“The ICA signing for the Tanay Wind Power Project is a big step,” said ATWC President Knud Hedeager. “NGCP’s approval is a positive response to fostering connectivity for renewable energy projects and increased critical energy infrastructures.”

This is the second ICA signed by Alternergy with NGCP in recent weeks. In early April, Alternergy’s Alabat Wind Power Project signed an ICA with NGCP for the dispatch of clean and renewable energy from its 64MW Alabat Wind Power Project in Alabat, Quezon.

“Similar to the ICA for the Alabat wind power project, NGCP stands to provide assistance to Alternergy’s Tanay wind power project which will contribute substantial renewable capacity to the grid to bolster the country’s energy sufficiency and sustainability,” said NGCP President Anthony Almeda.

NGCP, he added, is mandated to expand the capacity and reliability of the grid to accommodate new generation projects.

The Tanay wind power project is all set to commence development phase following the award by the Department of Energy (DOE) of the Certificate of Confirmation of Commerciality and the completion and signing of the commercial contracts, particularly the wind turbine supply agreement and the balance of plant engineering, procurement and construction contract.

Alternergy has committed to deliver the Tanay wind power project by end-2025.