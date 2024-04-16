Marcos still probing ‘secret’ deal on SCS

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is ready to take action on the “secret agreement” entered into by the previous administration with China concerning the South China Sea (SCS).

He said he will continue to investigate the contents of the agreement and why it has no official records.

“Those are the two questions that are left. Once we get the real answers then we will know what to do,” Marcos said in a press conference during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (Focap) in Manila on Monday.

He was asked what he will do if the investigation reveals that former President Rodrigo R. Duterte is liable for the secret pact.

At the weekend, Marcos said he finally became convinced there is such a pact due to Beijing’s insistence on its existence.

“I don’t think Beijing will just make up and just out of nowhere say there was a secret agreement when there was no such thing. To my mind, I think that is sufficient to prove to me there was such an agreement,” Marcos said.

Beijing has repeatedly cited the existence of its so-called gentlemen’s agreement with the Philippine government, including the removal of the Philippines’ grounded ship in Ayungin Shoal, the BRP Sierra Madre.

In August, Marcos said he was not aware of such an agreement, and that he will not honor it, if it does exist. He reiterated this on Monday, when he said the agreement is already rescinded.

Marcos admitted the issue has made his working relations with the former President’s daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, “complicated.”

He said the Vice President has decided not to dwell on the matter and continue to perform her task in the Department of Education (DepEd).