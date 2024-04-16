Lyceum edges Arellano U in NC women’s volley 

Lyceum of the Philippines University continued its pursuit of replicating, if not eclipsing, its finals appearance last year after it edged Arellano U, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 27-25, yesterday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

It was the Lady Pirates’ third straight victory that sent them zooming back to the top alongside the three-peat-seeking College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers.

Johna Denise Dolorito was at the center of it all, unloading 20 points she laced with booming spikes and missile-like aces that kept LPU unbeaten and on pace in making the finals for the second straight season and hopefully win it this time after falling to a mighty CSB side via two-game sweep.

It was also the battle-scarred Dolorito who delivered the coup the grace by hitting that final point.

Joan Doguna scattered 16 hits while Janeth Tulang waxed poetic anew with her spikes and finished with 14 points.

Heart Bio chipped in 11 and was a dominant presence at the middle.

The Lady Chiefs stumbled to 1-2.