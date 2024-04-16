`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 15 at 11.43.44 pm

Lyceum edges Arellano U in NC women’s volley 

  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Lyceum of the Philippines University continued its pursuit of replicating, if not eclipsing, its finals appearance last year after it edged Arellano U, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 27-25, yesterday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

It was the Lady Pirates’ third straight victory that sent them zooming back to the top alongside the three-peat-seeking College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers.

Johna Denise Dolorito was at the center of it all, unloading 20 points she laced with booming spikes and missile-like aces that kept LPU unbeaten and on pace in making the finals for the second straight season and hopefully win it this time after falling to a mighty CSB side via two-game sweep.

It was also the battle-scarred Dolorito who delivered the coup the grace by hitting that final point.

Joan Doguna scattered 16 hits while Janeth Tulang waxed poetic anew with her spikes and finished with 14 points.

Heart Bio chipped in 11 and was a dominant presence at the middle.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

The Lady Chiefs stumbled to 1-2.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Know more