Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna breaks discus throw record that stood since 1986

RAMONA, Oklahoma—Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania broke a world record in the discus throw that had stood since 1986 on Sunday at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition.

Alekna’s throw of 243 feet and 11 inches (74.35 meters) eclipsed the mark of 243 feet (74.08 meters) set by German athlete Jurgen Schult on June 6, 1986.

Alekna’s throw was originally measured at 244-1 (74.41) but later revised, according to World Athletics.

The record is subject to ratification.

World Athletics said Schult’s mark, set when he represented East Germany, had been the longest-standing men’s world record in track and field.

The 21-year-old Alekna, a junior at the University of California, is a two-time medalist at the world outdoor championships. He captured a silver medal at the 2022 worlds in Oregon and bronze last summer in Hungary.

His big throw bumped his father, Virgilijus, to third on the all-time list for discus. Virgilijus Alekna, a two-time Olympic champion, recorded a best of 242-4 (73.88) in 2000.

Mykolas Alekna’s big day comes a day after Cuba’s Yaimé Perez recorded the longest women’s discus throw since 1989 at 239-9 (73.09).

Image credits: AP





