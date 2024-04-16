La Salle eyes redemption, battles Adamson in UAAP women’s volley

De La Salle University seeks to rebound when it collides with Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Women’s Volleyball action on Wednesday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Lady Spikers, who missed reigning MVP Angel Canino for the third straight game against the Lady Bulldogs, are raring to return to the win column that would forge a three-way logjam atop the standings together with NU and University of Santo Tomas at 10-2.

Shevana Laput and Thea Gagate continued to be De La Salle’s main offensive weapon with Canino not around, posting 21 and 12 points, respectively, against National University.

The Lady Falcons would be opposite them in the 2 p.m. match, whose morale is through the roof after breaking a six-game slump last Saturday against University of the Philippines.

Barbie Jamili, who did not see action in Adamson’s straight-set first round loss to De La Salle on opening day, looked to have found her footing now as she uncorked 16 points against the Fighting Maroons along with 14 receptions and 11 digs.

Final Four-bound Far Eastern University squares off with slumping University of the East in the main game at 4 p.m.

The Lady Tamaraws, who clinched a semifinal spot with a huge upset over UST on Saturday, aim to build from that momentum to finish the elimination round strong heading into the postseason festivities.

On the other hand, the Lady Warriors want to get out of a three-game spell and end FEU’s hopes of a twice-to-beat incentive.

In the men’s side, the Green Spikers (8-3) shoot for a Final Four berth in their matchup with the Soaring Falcons (4-7) at 10 a.m.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, gun for at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat edge when they tangle with the 1-10 Red Warriors.