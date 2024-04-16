ICTSI gets PPA nod to begin operations of port in Iloilo

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has issued the notice to proceed to International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) for the development and operations of the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex (ICPC), which has been renamed to Visayas Container Terminal (VCT).

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the Razon-led port operator said the PPA issued the notice on Monday, allowing it to proceed with the 25-year contract to redevelop the Iloilo Port.

The PPA issued the notice of award to ICTSI for the multibillion-peso deal in January through a solicited bid, which required the winning bidder to remit P500 million per year to the government starting the sixth year until the 10th year as concession fees.

Another P100 million will be remitted as annual fee.

“The Visayas Container Terminal is poised to become a catalyst for Iloilo’s economic and social growth. We’re thrilled to begin operations and transform the Iloilo Port into a world-class gateway for the Central Philippines. Our significant investments in modern infrastructure, cargo-handling equipment, and operational efficiency will drive this transformation,” Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI EVP, said in a statement. The Razon-led port operator earlier submitted an unsolicited proposal to modernize the ICPC with an estimated investment plan of about P5 billion. The first proposal was submitted in 2019, but later withdrew from the race due to the slow movement of its offer.

VCT has 627 meters of operational quay length and 20 hectares of land for container and general cargo storage, warehousing, and other cargo-handling activities.

The seaport handles a current volume of 100,000 TEUs and 2 million metric tons of non-containerized cargo annually. It features 627 meters of operational quay length and 20 hectares of land dedicated to container and general cargo storage, warehousing, and other cargo-handling activities.

Last February, former Senate President Franklin M. Drilon said the significant investment that ICTSI is poised to inject for the development and management of ICPC will establish Iloilo as an international gateway.

This move, according to Drilon, will see about P1.1 billion in investment within the first two years and more is expected as cargo volume increases. Drilon is a strong advocate of the privatization of the Iloilo port.

“With the substantial investment that ICTSI is poised to inject, we are now on the path to realizing our shared aspiration of restoring Iloilo to its former stature as an international gateway, as it was at the turn of the 20th Century when Iloilo was dubbed as the ‘Queen City of the South,’” he said in a statement.