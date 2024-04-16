Holcim to invest in waste collection facilities

Holcim Philippines said it is allotting some P2 billion for segregation and waste collection facilities and solar projects in the next three years.

The company’s chief sustainability officer Samuel Manlosa Jr. said some P1 billion will be channeled to local government units (LGUs) for the sorting, segregation and collection of waste.

“(The investment) is primarily for enabling our plants to save more material and process it to make more fuel and improve the capacity of our facilities to accept more fuel coming from waste,” Manlosa said.

The four cement manufacturing facilities of Holcim are in La Union, Bulacan, Batangas, Misamis Oriental and Davao.

The company is also investing an additional P500 million to P1 billion for initiatives that will enable the company to shift to other fuel energy sources.

“We will decarbonize our operations by shifting to renewable energy, shift to electric cars, tap cleaner fuels,” Holcim Philippines President and CEO Horia Adrian told reporters during a press briefing on Monday.

“So we will invest also in electric vehicles [EV]. I mentioned that we installed the charging station for the EVs in Bulacan. That’s a first in the industry. We purchased two EVs last year and we will purchase more.”

In a statement on Monday, Holcim Philippines said it welcomes the signing of the Tatak Pinoy Act which aims to spur innovation among Philippine industries to be more competitive in the local and global markets.

The CEO of Holcim Philippines said this measure will play a “critical” role in building progress in the country.

“This greatly complements our drive for sustainability and innovation at Holcim Philippines to provide local partner and the government world-class solutions for building greener, smarter and for all,” he said.

“We look forward to the implementation of the Tatak Pinoy Act which will help Holcim Philippines strengthen its contributions to national development through our innovative and locally-produced building materials, high-quality jobs for our communities, taxes for the government, and social impact programs for our neighbors.”

In 2023, Holcim launched new blended cements with lower environmental footprint while delivering excellent building performance.

It accelerated digitalization across operations for greater resource efficiency highlighted by a 12 percent reduction in freshwater withdrawals.

Holcim said it also reused more than a million tons of wastes as alternative fuels and raw materials to help partners avoid landfilling and lower consumption of virgin resources.