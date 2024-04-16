`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Hangout spots, lasting memories: Your guide to a Cool Summer at SM Supermalls

SM City Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, SM Lanang
Fun, fresh summer vibes await at your ultimate hangout destination

Spark summer joy and create lasting bonds at SM Supermalls. Explore the kaleidoscope world of Huetopia installations – from vivid dinosaurs to enchanting rainbows, breathtaking seascapes to exhilarating safaris. Delightful playscapes and towering pinwheels complete the picture – the possibilities for epic summer snaps are endless. Create timeless stories with your loved ones and friends as you begin the ultimate summer escapade.

SM City Sto. Tomas, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Clark

So if Summer Fun is what you’re looking for, catch the Summer Squad in this video!

Summer Fun until May 31! Create lasting memories with friends and family at SM Supermalls with their giant board games, summer fashion shows, fitness camps, workshops, and a pet fair for our furry friends!

A three-day summer festival packed with live music, art workshops, food bazaars, and interactive games await at the Summer Block Party happening in select SM malls. And a summer hangout wouldn’t be complete without killer deals and treats, so dive into a Summer Splash with summer specials and cool deals available via SM Malls Online. 

Beat the heat with SM’s Cooler Fest: a selection of frosty beverages and icy treats; and explore the Summer Market’s vibrant stalls overflowing with summer staples that make your every visit a refreshing adventure.

Cool down this Summer and head to SM Supermalls – the ultimate hangout destination where the fun never ends.

To know more about SM Supermalls and their Summer activities, visit www.supermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

