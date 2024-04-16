Flagged down for Edsa bus lane breach, Chavit gives P200K ‘donation’ to MMDA

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said it received a “donation” of P200,000 from former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson.

Singson had promised to reward the agency’s traffic enforcers for doing their duty, after his convoy was flagged down for violating the Edsa bus lane policy last week.

HIs donation was properly received by the accounting office of the MMDA which issued a receipt.

The money was first intended as a “reward” for the traffic enforcers who apprehended his convoy.

However, MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes said it is “illegal” to accept the money as a reward, so the money will be accepted as a “donation.”

“Itong binigay ni former governor Chavit na 200,000 ay pupunta sa general fund ng MMDA. Hindi po yan idi-distribute sa particular na tao o grupo and will be considered as donation to the agency na kailangang i-allocate ng Metro Manila Council [MMC] para magamit,” Artes said.

The MMC, whose members are the 17 Metro mayors, is the policymaking body of the MMDA.

Artes also said they accepted the donation with “no strings attached.”

“No strings attached, without any concession to the former governor. Hindi ibig sabihin puwede na dumaan sa busway si Chavit wala pong exemption diyan. Regardless kung nagbigay o hindi si governor ay wala pong special treatment,” he added.

Singson personally went to MMDA’s main office in Pasig City to turn over the money.

“Tayo po ay nandito para humingi ng personal apology sa mga nanghuli sa akin at sabihing wag gayahin ng kahit na sinuman,” Singson said.

“Sinabi ko magbabayad ako ng multa pero magbibigay din ako ng incentive para sumipag ang mga nanghuhuli pero may batas tayo na bawal baka sabihin tayo ay nanunuhol pero magbibigay pa din ako pero bahala na ang MMDA kung saan nila gamitin para sumipag pa lalo ang ating mga enforcers,” he added.