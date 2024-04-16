First Gen: CNOOC bags LNG contract

Lopez-owned First Gen Corp. (FGen) said Monday it awarded the contract for the second shipment of the company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply requirement to CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited (CNOOC).

CNOOC will supply one LNG cargo of approximately 130,000 cubic meters with delivery next month via a delivered ex ship (DES) basis, or a pricing mechanism that values LNG delivered at its destination, to FGEN’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Gen Singapore Pte. Ltd. (FGEN Singapore).

The LNG cargo to be provided by CNOOC will be delivered by an LNG carrier which will be unloaded into the storage tanks of the BW Batangas FSRU that is currently berthed at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex (FGCEC) in Batangas City. The LNG will be utilized by FGEN’s existing gas-fired power plants also in FGCEC.

FGEN has a portfolio of four existing gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 megawatts (MW) that have been supplied for many years with gas from the Malampaya field, an indigenous offshore gas field.

FGEN LNG Corp. has constructed its interim offshore LNG terminal project and executed a five-year time charter party for the charter of the BW Batangas, which will provide LNG storage and regassification services as part of the project.

The FGEN LNG terminal will accelerate the ability to introduce LNG to the Philippines, to serve the natural gas requirements to serve the existing and future gas-fired plants of third parties and FGEN’s affiliates.

FGEN believes that FGEN LNG terminal will play a critical role in ensuring the energy security of the Luzon grid and the Philippines.

In July last July, FGEN awarded the contract for the initial shipment of LNG supply requirement to Shell Eastern Trading (Pte.)

FGEN has 3,668MW of installed capacity in its portfolio, which approximately accounts for 19 percent of the country’s gross generation. Its earnings last year increased by 4 percent to $277 million brought about by the strong performance of its geothermal portfolio.

Revenues stood at $2.475 billion last year. The natural gas portfolio accounted for 65 percent of FGEN’s total consolidated revenues, while 32 percent came from the geothermal, wind, and solar plants of its subsidiary, Energy Development Corp. The balance comes from hydro plants and First Gen Energy Solutions, its retail electricity supplier.