Duterte warns Marcos Jr. anew to set aside ‘ambition’ to stay in power

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte – Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte threw broadsides anew at his successor, advising him to cast aside an alleged ambition to prolong the stay of the Marcoses in power. This, Duterte said, would spare President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. from sharing the same ignominious exit his father experienced in 1986.

Duterte capped the gathering of almost 10,000 at the sports complex here in a late Sunday night speech with another appeal to voters not to fall into the trap of a Charter Change, which he said was centered on tweaking the Constitution to extend the limits of tenure of the Presidency, rather than on the economic provisions.

He warned that the Marcos administration was bent on a sinister plan to tread the path taken by his father, an admonition Duterte has repeatedly and publicly said in his news briefings the past three months since he rebuked and clarified his previous actions as President in dealing with issues of Charter Change and China aggression’s in the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte said he was hesitant to appear publicly to comment on the current administration, saying he has retired and that his position may be misunderstood to benefit his daughter, who is the Vice President.

“But I have previously advised them that If they really want to pursue those term limit changes, they should not be the ones to benefit, but the next set of the country’s leaders,” he said. “They should not benefit from these changes, otherwise people would frown on them.”

Vic Rodriguez, former executive secretary of Marcos Jr., also corroborated the warning about perpetuation of power by the Marcoses, as with Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, who spoke of the same warning with the admonition that the current confrontation in the West Philippine Sea was dragging the country nearer into an open armed conflict.

Sunday’s rally was also blamed for the surprising Malacanang order late last week suspending Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib for 60 days, although the order was about the complaint of a Board Member on the governor’s alleged abuse of power when he recalled the vehicle issued to the board member.

Organizers also pointed at the alleged sudden runway asphalting at the Davao airport on Sunday, which suspended flights for three hours. Organizers said it was devised to prevent other big-name political leaders from attending the rally.

Some rally attendees carried placards asking Marcos to resign, and supporting beleaguered and now fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The rally ended near midnight.