BIR expects to hit P198-B goal from net income tax

INTERNAL Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. expressed confidence that the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) will hit its target of raising the P198 billion from taxes on net income and profit to be collected this month on the back of strict enforcement on fake receipts and digitalization efforts.

At a press briefing on Monday, Lumagui said the collection goal of BIR in April is set at P405.948 billion, of which a total of P198.803 billion will be generated from income taxes.

“We’re expecting that we will be able to meet [those targets],” Lumagui said.

The BIR commissioner noted that to reach these collection goals, the Bureau stepped up its “Run After Fake Transactions” enforcement program, which has been deemed effective in curbing tax leakages from fake receipts that businesses use to avail themselves of tax deductions.

Lumagui said the BIR received feedback that more companies have halted resorting to this modus and chose to comply with the Bureau.

Among the 4 million filers of the 2023 Annual Income Tax Return (AITR) nationwide, Lumagui said 95 percent of filers had already logged while it expect the remaining 5

percent or 200,000 filers to settle their taxes during the last day of the filing on April 15.

Most big businesses filed their AITRs early and electronically through the Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS), Lumagui added.

Lumagui said the turnout of filing of income taxes this year has exceeded their expectations as few taxpayers fell in line and filed manually, since most filers have utilized the BIR’s online platforms, such as the eFPS and Electronic BIR Forms (eBIRForms).

“As we can see, only a few people are filing their AITRs because we have opened the banks for two consecutive Saturdays and our tax assistance centers are everywhere,” Lumagui said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Only persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and those who cannot access the eFPS and eBIRForms can manually file their AITRs, according to the BIR.

The BIR said that the filing of the AITR for Calendar Year 2023 shall be done electronically through the eFPS and eBIRForms and taxes may be paid due through online payment options, such as Land Bank of the Philippines’ Link.BizPortal, Development Bank of the Philippines’ PayTax Online, Union Bank of the Philippines Online/The Portal Payment Facilities, and tax software providers such as Maya and MyEG.

For the manual payment of taxes, cash payment up to P20,000 only or check payment regardless of the amount payable to the “Bureau of Internal Revenue” made through the Revenue Collection Officer (RCO) of any Revenue District Office (RDO) is accepted.

Non-eFPS taxpayers who already filed their AITR through the eBIRForms facility are no longer required to file or re-file the return in the eFPS and there is no need for the electronically filed AITR to be stamped as “Received” in the RDO.

Earlier, the BIR announced that it collected P446.423 billion from January to February this year, up by 24 percent year-on-year as a result of the “continuing intensification” of its tax enforcement activities.

The BIR’s collection goal is set at P3.055 trillion for 2024, with the bulk, or P2.967 trillion, coming from BIR operations, such as taxes on net income and profits and value-added tax (VAT), and P88.014 billion from non-BIR operations.

To obtain this, Lumagui said the BIR will impose taxes on online sellers and digital transactions, running after fake transactions and tax evaders, as well as improving BIR’s systems and processes.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





