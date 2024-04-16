Bakanke, Kampton is Collegiate Press Corps choice 

Both FEU’s Faida Bakanke and La Salle’s Noel Kampton delivered when it mattered the most to help put their teams firmly in the playoff picture of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 volleyball tournament.

Bakanke led the Lady Tamaraws to a women’s Final Four return in two years while Kampton helped the Green Spikers remain in prime position for a spot in the men’s semifinals nearing the homestretch of the elimination rounds.

Their efforts proved more than enough for their respective squads’ playoff bids, earning the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Players of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation for the period of April 9 to 14.

Bakanke, the Congolese rookie, fired 13 points in the Lady Tams’ 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 triumph against Adamson last April 9.

She followed it up with arguably her best showing in the tournament, scoring 21 points, including a career-high four rejections against league-leading UST in a match that went the distance, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10, last April 13.

“I’m proud of Faida’s story especially her arrival from Congo, it’s very difficult, culture, the language barrier,” head coach Manolo Refugia said of his rookie as FEU completed the Final Four at 7-4 with still three games to go.

“She adopted well to the system.”

Bakanke beat out teammate Jean Asis, NU’s Vange Alinsug, DLSU’s Shevana Laput, Ateneo’s Roma Doromal, UST’s Regina Jurado, and Adamson’s Barbie Jamili for the weekly citation supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

“I’m very happy that we got this game, we also respect the system of the coaches. I’m so proud of my team. I’m very happy and proud of my team since we did well, that is most important,” Bakanke said.

On the other hand, Kampton delivered in the clutch, scoring huge attacks down the stretch en route to a 17-point outing in an undermanned La Salle side’s 25-17, 25-11, 25-21 victory against UE, which eliminated the latter from playoff contention last April 9.

The ace outside spiker also tallied 18 points, 22 excellent receptions, and seven excellent digs in La Salle’s stunning 25-19, 25-17, 31-33, 27-25 win against three-time defending champion NU on Sunday, even without JM Ronquillo

The huge victory helped the Green Spikers, at 8-3, retain their third-place ranking in the tight playoff race.

Kampton beat teammate Vince Maglinao, FEU’s Ariel Cacao, NU’s Nico Almendras, Ateneo’s Ken Batas, UST’s Josh Ybañez, and UP’s Jaivee Malabanan for the weekly honor being deliberated upon by print and online media regularly covering the collegiate beat.