Bagunas-less HD Spikers eye No. 6 vs D’Navigators

Barely three days after an exhilarating showdown with Criss Cross, Cignal faces yet another formidable opponent in its quest for a sixth consecutive victory, taking on the D’Navigators in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

However, the HD Spikers will be without their star player as Bryan Bagunas, who steered Cignal to a five-set victory over Cross Cross Sunday night, had to honor a prior commitment to participate in an All-Star game scheduled for April 20 in Taiwan.

Despite Bagunas’ absence, Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor remains optimistic about the team’s chances against the D’Navigators in their 6 p.m. clash. With Jau Umandal expected to lead the charge, Clamor believes in the team’s resolve as demonstrated when Umandal cranked up his game in Bagunas’ absence during their previous match against the King Crunchers.

Umandal delivered a solid 20-point performance to complement Bagunas’ game-high 27-point showing.

Clamor also expressed gratitude towards his players for their adaptability and cohesion in maintaining the team’s system, regardless of individual absences.

“The morale of the team is high but what’s good during the fourth set is we played without Bryan and we just kept the same rotation,” Clamor said.

He referred to the stretch when the rest of the HD Spikers had to stepped up after Bagunas cramped out.

Clamor banked on Umandal, Wendel Miguel, JP Bugaoan, Mark Calado, Nastin Gwaza and Lloyd Josafat.

The D’Navigators, on the other hand, are ready and eager to bounce back after their recent defeat to the King Crunchers, which halted their four-game run in the league organized by Sports Vision.

Meanwhile, Savouge Aesthetics guns for its second straight win after dropping its first three matches as it collides with also-ran RichMarc Sports 3B at 4 p.m.

Led by standout performances from Sherwin Caritativo and team captain Lorenz Senoron, Savouge Aesthetics aims to extend its momentum against the Bonjomar Castel-led Elite Spikers.