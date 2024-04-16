Adamson eyes 11th softball title, La Salle-NU starts baseball finals Thursday 



ADAMSON University shoots for its 11th straight softball championship against University of the Philippines in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines in Game 3 of the Finals series Season 86 on Wednesday at the UP home field.

The Lady Falcons dominated the challenging home side in Game 2 with a 15-2 rout and will look to consolidate the job at 4 p.m. against the Fighting Maroons.

“It’s a tie and that’s anybody’s ball game. So, we’ll have to prepare,” the long-time Adamson mentor Ana Santiago said.

Reigning Finals MVP Glory Alonzo put up an impressive stint on the mound in that series equalizer, but it was Jeelyn Pajotal who provided the much-needed boost from the dugout on offense.

Seniors Khrisha Cantor and Alaiza Talisik will try to end their UAAP careers with another diadem.

Standing in their path is the UP side, which is looking for a breakthrough fifth title – a first since Season 70 (2007-08) with an expected comeback performance from ace pitcher KC Valino, who sat out the seven innings of the second game.

Algrace Adajar and Jamm’n Rasco will try to lead the Diliman-based side to the elusive glory in perhaps their final times in the maroon colors, with reigning MVP Nickole Dela Cruz seeking to find her top-athlete form come Game 3.

On the other hand, De La Salle University aims for a third consecutive baseball crown starting with Game 1 on Thursday at 4 p.m., also in the same Diliman field, when it battles with a hungry National University side.

Green Batters head coach Joseph Orillana will look at last season’s Finals MVP Joshua Pineda for a defensive anchor and sluggers like Marco Micael and Lord Aragorn De Vera for the firepower.

The title defense would not be easy as the holders and the Bulldogs split their elimination-round assignments with the Green Batters flexing their muscles in the first with a 14-3 rout on March 3.

NU, though, has been on a roll since then, winning all its games in the second round, including a thrilling 5-2 decision against De La Salle 14 days after on March 17, and the Bustillos-based squad will leave no tables unturned in its quest for a first UAAP title since Season 74 (2011-12).

First-year head coach Romar Landicho will have the luxury of having both top pitcher Amiel De Guzman and Season 81 Best Pitcher MJ Carolino.

Nigel Paule, Kevin Maulit, and Kenneth Maulit will try to break their bats against the defending back-to-back champions in a bid for the school’s fourth UAAP championship.