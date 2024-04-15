Who’s lying, Duterte or China? Solons seek truth on WPS ‘deal’

AMID conflicting statements from former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and the Chinese government regarding an alleged “gentleman’s agreement” concerning the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the House of Representatives would start inquiry to uncover the truth, saying the “agreement” is “constitutionally void.”

House Assistant Majority Leader Jefferson F. Khonghun said that at the forefront of the upcoming inquiry lies a pivotal question: “Who is lying—Duterte or China—regarding the existence of the contentious agreement?”

Khonghun stressed the importance of ascertaining the truth behind the purported deal, emphasizing its potential implications for the country’s sovereignty and foreign policy.

“It’s crucial to ascertain the truth if indeed the Duterte administration struck such a deal with China,” Khonghun, who sought a congressional probe, said.

The alleged agreement, purportedly made during the previous administration, has sparked intense debate, with Duterte now vehemently denying its existence, while China continues to assert the contrary.

The impending House probe underscores mounting concerns over China’s influence in Philippine affairs, particularly in territorial disputes in the WPS, and if proven true, the agreement could significantly impact the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the lawmaker.

Khonghun said the House investigation is expected to include hearings and testimonies from relevant parties, including former government officials and diplomatic representatives.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the House to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Demand for clarity

THERE is mounting demand for clarity regarding the alleged “secret” verbal pact recently disclosed by Duterte’s former spokesman, Herminio “Harry” L. Roque Jr.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he was “horrified” by the supposed “gentleman’s agreement” entered into by his predecessor and the Chinese government regarding the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Meanwhile, calls for transparency and accountability have also been echoed by Rep. France L. Castro, who emphasized the urgency of immediate action.

Castro highlighted the importance of full disclosure regarding the secret agreement, asserting the Filipino people’s right to know the compromises made and their implications for the country’s territorial integrity.

“We demand full disclosure of the details of this secret agreement. The Filipino people have the right to know what compromises were made and what implications these have on our country’s territorial integrity,” the lawmaker added.

‘Constitutionally void’

THE so-called “gentleman’s agreement between Duterte and China on the non-supply of the BRP Sierra Madre grounded in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) is “constitutionally void,” said House Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea Chairman Neptali M. Gonzales II.

“Like the President, I am truly horrified by the idea that our country’s territory, sovereignty and sovereign rights may have been compromised by a deal guised as an ‘agreement’ to maintain the peace and status quo in the WPS,” Gonzales said.

“The so-called ‘agreement,’ if [there is] any, is constitutionally void since it is tantamount to the surrender of our country’s sovereign rights over our EEZ. Such an agreement will be equivalent to a new National Policy, which must be enshrined in a Treaty to be submitted to the Senate for ratification before it can take effect,” he added.

Roque recently confirmed this secret pact of Duterte with China.

Gonzales reiterated that Ayungin Shoal is part of the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as reaffirmed by the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea arbitration case.

“Likewise, under Article 56 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the coastal state, which in this case is clearly the Philippines, has the right to build and maintain structures within its EEZ. This would clearly mean that our country has every right to protect and safeguard all features within our EEZ including the Ayungin Shoal,” he said.

Necessary criteria

GONZALES said “assuming there is indeed an agreement between Duterte and China, it will not be an enforceable agreement.”

“There are still some necessary criteria that we should satisfy before it is considered legally binding here in the Philippines. First, for the alleged ‘agreement’ to be enforceable, it must be in the form of an Executive Agreement. Since there is no official record under our records, the alleged ‘agreement’ may not be considered an Executive Agreement,” Gonzales pointed out.

Since it is not in the form of a treaty or an Executive Agreement, then the “secret pact” of Duterte with China must not be honored in the Philippines.

“The more important question we should ask is whether it was even wise for anyone, no less than the President of the land, to even consider, much more agree to the conditions of this so-called ‘gentleman’s agreement,’” Gonzales asked.

“We should ask if this supposed deal really have any value to the ordinary Filipino people. If there is truly an agreement, did it achieve its objective of peace and status quo?” he added.

He urged the Filipino people not to “fall prey to this false narrative” that it is the Philippine government that is causing the rising tensions in the WPS.

“Since when do we blame a bullied person for being bullied? Also, if they claim that revealing this alleged secret agreement to the public is for the sake of transparency, then why do they cry foul when we expose their activities in our EEZ?” Gonzales explained.

“No, we should already put an end to this. Instead, we should just diligently continue our duty to protect the interests of our country,” he added.