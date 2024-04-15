Valientes playing in Asian hoops

THE Zamboanga Valientes are bringing their act with a team composed mostly of homegrown talent in the Asian Tournament which kicks off with its first leg from April 19 to 25 in Guangdong, China.

Valientes owner Junnie Navarro, son of philanthropist/businesswoman Cory Navarro, said they are modestly aiming for a semifinals stint.

“We are hoping crack the Final Four—that’s the first goal,” Navarro said. “Our team now is composed mostly of players from our region, because we have the talents. We want to show the world that we can compete with the other nations as well.”

The Valientes are no aliens to competing abroad having finished fifth in the eight-team Asian Basketball League last year.

Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) players Mike Tolomia and Rudy Lingganay lead the team also composed of Peter Alfaro of San Beda, Jerome Ferrer, Joewish Garcia, Das Esa and Job Alcantara.

The Valientes tapped former Rain or Shine import Nick Evans, University of the Philippines big man Malick Diouf, Med Salim and AJ Benson. They are coached by Bobidick de los Santos.

The Valientes will pay against the Ningbo Bulls, Hong Kong Jambo, Macau Black Bears, East Sea Pirates, Borneo Kings, Taiwan Mustangs, Pola Pilipinas RPG and Vantablack Dragons in the tournament.

Navarro also said that they are eyeing former National Basketball Association players Mario Chalmers, their import last year, as well as Dwight Howard and Michael Beasley.

After Guangdong, the Asian Tournament will have stops in Malaysia, Taiwan, Henan and Manila.