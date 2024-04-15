`

Today’s front page, Monday, April 15, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 15 at 5.04.00 am

Valientes playing in Asian hoops

  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

THE Zamboanga Valientes are bringing their act with a team composed mostly of homegrown talent in the Asian Tournament which kicks off with its first leg from April 19 to 25 in Guangdong, China.

Valientes owner Junnie Navarro, son of philanthropist/businesswoman Cory Navarro, said they are modestly aiming for a semifinals stint.

“We are hoping crack the Final Four—that’s the first goal,” Navarro said. “Our team now is composed mostly of players from our region, because we have the talents. We want to show the world that we can compete with the other nations as well.”

The Valientes are no aliens to competing abroad having finished fifth in the eight-team Asian Basketball League last year.

Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) players Mike Tolomia and Rudy Lingganay lead the team also composed of Peter Alfaro of San Beda, Jerome Ferrer, Joewish Garcia, Das Esa and Job Alcantara.

The Valientes tapped former Rain or Shine import Nick Evans, University of the Philippines big man Malick Diouf, Med Salim and AJ Benson.  They are coached by Bobidick de los Santos.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

The Valientes will pay against the Ningbo Bulls, Hong Kong Jambo, Macau Black Bears, East Sea Pirates, Borneo Kings, Taiwan Mustangs, Pola Pilipinas RPG and Vantablack Dragons in the tournament. 

Navarro also said that they are eyeing former National Basketball Association players Mario Chalmers, their import last year, as well as Dwight Howard and Michael Beasley.

After Guangdong, the Asian Tournament will have stops in Malaysia, Taiwan, Henan and Manila.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Know more