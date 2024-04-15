US consultants to explore partnership to boost MIF

A delegation from two Washington-based international strategic advisory firms is set to pay a visit to the Philippines to discuss potential partnerships to boost the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) and enhance the country’s digitalization efforts in generating revenues.

According to the Department of Finance (DOF), Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto engaged with top executives of strategic advisory firms McLarty Associates LLC and Ankura Consulting Group LLP. last Friday during the working visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Washington, DC.

The meeting with McLarty Association’s Vice Chairman John D. Negroponte and Ankura’s Chairman of Latin America & Caribbean Fernando L. Battle focused on the firms’ support to the sovereign wealth fund by offering strategic advisory services to improve the management, enhance the participation of investors, and attract more investments into the MIF.

The DOF added that both firms’ executives extended their assistance to the DOF to achieve its goal of utilizing digital technologies for more efficient and aggressive tax collection by enhancing its digitization systems to combat tax fraud.

“Secretary Recto welcomed the firms’ eagerness to assist the government in its digitization initiatives,” according to the DOF.

Drawing from the firms’ “extensive practical experiences” in various countries over the years, the DOF said it will ensure that the MIF fulfills its objectives.

McLarty Associates is an international strategic advisory firm that counsels corporations and non-profits on strategic planning, government relations issues and advocacy, market access, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

Ankura Consulting, meanwhile, provides consulting services on expert witness, bankruptcy and corporate restructuring, litigation support, forensic accounting, geopolitical risk assessment, and general management consulting services.

Recto was joined by his Chief of Staff and Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati C. Dorotan Tiuseco during the meeting, the DOF noted.

Last Friday, Recto also met with executives of the Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. (USNC) top executives for a potential collaboration in the energy sector. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/13/dof-dti-doe-chiefs-meet-nuclear-tech-investor-with-eye-on-energy-collaboration/)

The meetings were part of President Marcos’s working visit to Washington, DC from April 10 to April 14. US President Joe Biden hosted a trilateral meeting attended by Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last Thursday to talk about economic and defense cooperation.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel dG. Romualdez said the government is eyeing to secure $100 million worth of investments from the trilateral meeting based on investment packages covering digital infrastructure, physical infrastructure, and energy, prepared by economic managers. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/12/phl-eyes-1-00m-investment-from-meeting-with-us-japan/)