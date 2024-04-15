SC, Australian govt partner to improve access to justice

THE Supreme Court has partnered with the Australian government for the implementation of the P350-million “Fostering Advancement of Inclusive and Rights”-based (FAIR) Justice Program that will help improve access to justice, especially for vulnerable groups.

The FAIR justice was officially launched last April 11, 20024 at the Baguio Country Club in Baguio City, where the justices are currently holding their yearly summer session.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said the FAIR Justice program aims to complement the Philippine Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI), the blueprint of the judiciary for 2022-2027 that is envisioned to hasten court proceedings, processes and resolution of cases.

Gesmundo said that the FAIR Justice Program “is a testament to the strength of the two countries’ shared commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and strong and accountable public institutions.”

The chief magistrate pointed out the SC’s long history of mutual assistance and collaboration with the Australian government principally through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFA).

The FAIR Justice program aims to complement the Philippine Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI) by improving access to justice, especially for vulnerable groups, by supporting judicial reforms and law and justice cooperation in the Philippines.

Likewise, this five-year program intends to support the Philippines to enhance the administration of justice for women, children, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, and other socially disadvantaged groups.

The FAIR Justice program is part of Australia’s AUD20 million (P727 million) flagship justice strengthening investment in the Philippines.

Gesmundo said that the FAIR Justice program was designed in close consultation with stakeholders in the judiciary and targets “three mutually reinforcing outcomes” which are expected to be in place before the program ends in 2029.

These include the enhanced knowledge and capacity of judges and court personnel and demonstrated improvements in the management and adjudication of cases; adoption of key reforms to increase effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in delivering justice; and that legal and judicial processes and services, as well as multi- stakeholder rights-based mechanisms, promote and achieve greater accessibility and inclusivity in delivering and accessing justice.

“What FAIR Justice means is that our people, most especially the disadvantaged and vulnerable, can count on effective and efficient courts, helmed by competent and ethical judges and personnel, to uphold their rights and deliver the justice they deserve,” Gesmundo said.

“To do all this, FAIR Justice will lead and facilitate a wide range of activities and initiatives—including research and scoping; capacity building; twinning, secondment, and exchange; engagements with experts and technical assistance; policy dialogues and advocacy; and collaborative and strategic partnerships,” he added.

Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh, who co-chairs the FAIR Justice Program Management Committee, said the program “is the visible representation of the shared commitment of the Philippine Supreme Court and the Australian government in fortifying the law in the Asia and the Pacific Region.”

Singh stressed that the objectives of the FAIR Justice program are aligned with the SPJI.

“With the FAIR Justice initiatives, we will endeavor to reach out to the most underserved sectors and protect the most vulnerable persons through programs that will reflect ‘fair justice’ in every aspect and iteration’,” the lady justice said.

For her part, Acting Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Moya Collett pointed out Australia and Philippines “shared commitment to the rule of law and strong and accountable institutions,” which she said are important elements “for stability, security and prosperity of the region we live in.”