Reyna Bulakna Run gathers huge field in Lapu-Lapu City

THE “5k All-Female Reyna Bulakna Run,” an inclusive race among beginners and weekend runners, will be staged Friday ahead of the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in Mactan.

The event staged in collaboration with the Lapu-Lapu City Government and 2Go Group Inc. aims to celebrate women’s participation in sports as it also welcomes 600 participants of all backgrounds, including transgender women and members of the female LGBTQ community.

The event, spearheaded by the organizing The Ironman Group’s Regional Director Princess Galura, extends a warm invitation to wives, female relatives of past and future Ironman participants, such as the IM 70.3 Lapu-Lapu and the Ironkids, to join the festivities at the Liberty Shrine.

The Reyna Bulakna Run, named in honor of Lapu-Lapu’s wife Bulakna, marks the third female-only fun run organized by Ironman Philippines, following the success of the IronGirl competitions in 2016 and 2019.

The 5-km race will commence with a scenic two-loop run inside the Liberty Shrine, showcasing both the beauty of the surroundings and the spirit of female athleticism.

For details, visit ironman.com/im703-cebu-philippines-register#reyna-bulakna-run.

The RLC Ironkids is also scheduled Saturday at The Reef Island Resort leading up to the highly anticipated Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu presented by Megaworld and The Mactan Newtown on Sunday.

The events are integral to the annual “Kadaugan sa Mactan” Festival celebrations commemorating the historic battle against foreign invasion on Mactan Island on April 27.