PHL ‘seriously concerned’ over Israel-Iran rift

israel air defense explainer
A battery of Israel’s Iron Dome defense missile system, deployed to intercept rockets, sits in Ashkelon, southern Israel, August 7, 2022. Israel hailed the success of its defenses in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. An Israeli military spokesman said Sunday the launches numbered more than 300, but 99 percent of them were intercepted. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.
THE Philippines joined the international community on Monday in voicing its apprehension over the increasing tension between Israel and Iran.

On Saturday night, Iran launched over 350 bomb drones and missiles over Israeli targets in retaliation for the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria last week.

“The Philippines expresses its serious concern over the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran.

“We urge all parties to refrain from escalating the situation and to work towards a peaceful resolution of their conflict.

“The Philippines has long advocated for all states to adhere to the principles of international law and to the peaceful settlement of disputes,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel and 2,000 in Iran. However, if the Israel-Iran war expands to the Middle East, it might affect the employment of more than 1 million Filipino workers in the region. The country is also heavily dependent on oil imports from the Middle East.

There are 17 Filipino seafarers of cargo ship Galaxy Leader who are still being held by the Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen since November 2023.

Last Saturday, another container ship, MSC Aries, was taken by Iranian forces with a multinational crew on board that included four Filipinos, the Department of Migrant workers confirmed.

Image credits: AP/Ariel Schalit



