PHL role in regional infra devt in focus at IBF in May: PBBM

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the country will be playing a crucial role in promoting regional “infrastructure development and economic ties” when it hosts the sixth Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IBF) next month.

He said he is looking forward to the hybrid forum, in which the Philippines will co-host the United States Department of State (USTDA) on May 21, in the event that is expected to draw the participation of 500 senior executives and government officials.

“This forum will serve as a catalyst for driving investment and growth in emerging economies,” Marcos said in his arrival statement after his trip to the US last week.

The US Trade and Development Agency said the upcoming IBF this year will feature enhanced match making among the participants.

Among the issues to be tackled are infrastructure, supply chain resilience, critical minerals, clean energy, the digital economy, emerging technologies and inclusive trade.

The Chief Executive noted that the initiative is part of the government’s deepening relationship with the US. He issued such statement after returning from his trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington D.C. last week.

Marcos confirmed the country has received US$100 billion in investment commitments in the next five years from the US and Japan as a result of the new trilateral cooperation.

The commitments will cover infrastructure development and connectivity in the Philippines, through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI); the implementation of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) in the Philippines; workforce development for the semiconductor industry; capacity-building in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy; and the Philippines’s membership in the Minerals Security Partnership Forum.

These were on top of the close defense cooperation and joint coast-guard exercises to be held by three countries in the South China Sea, joint activities that are being opposed by China.

“I’m confident that our collaborative efforts will pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region,” Marcos said.

“Together we can harness the power of infrastructure and innovation to drive sustainable development and economic growth,” he added.