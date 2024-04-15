PHL franchisers urge govt: address main ‘bottlenecks’

THE group of Philippine franchise brands is prodding the government to address the “bottlenecks” within the franchising industry such as the tax incentive framework and stringent requirements for Filipino brands to go international, among others.

Sherill R. Quintana, Chairman of Philippine Franchise Association (PFA), unveiled the three “bottlenecks” that prevent Filipino brands from going international.

“Comparatively, foreign brands are more aggressive because they have backing. First and foremost, even Singapore is like that: they have tax incentives, they have tax holidays when you are scaling up,” Quintana told reporters at a briefing Friday.

“Baligtad tayo [We’ve got it in reverse], when you are scaling up, the more that you are taxed, the more that you are regulated, you’re the favorite [of] compliance [checkers],” the PFA chairman added, partly in Filipino.

Quintana noted that in the Philippine setup, the support is being poured into startups. “When in fact when you graduate to that level, you need more support to be able to sustain your operations,” she added.

With this, the PFA chairman cited the key issues that should be looked into in order for Philippine brands to export or go international.

Tax perks system

For one, she said there is a need to revisit the tax incentives framework in the country. “So when you scale up there should be some sort of concessions in terms of tax incentive programs of the government.”

Quintana explained further that, “The banks have high interest rates for loans, plus we are heavily taxed…[Bureau of Internal Revenue] BIR plus [Local Government Unit] LGU taxes. So at least [it helps] when you scale up and you have that encouragement to scale up, by tax incentives.”

Another hurdle that the franchising industry wants to overcome, the PFA chairman noted, is the set of requirements that Philippine brands have to comply with to go international.

“How do we get it much easier for those who wish to comply? Especially when your food and your cosmetics [are] going abroad there are different compliances outside,” Quintana said.

“Why can’t we have our [Food and Drug Administration] FDA here be able to help our local brands? They want to go to Australia for example, US, New Zealand have stricter guidelines in FDA, readying these local brands so that when they go there, they meet the requirements [of those countries]?,” the PFA chairman said.

Quintana cited a need to lay down standards that are “on a par already with the standards” abroad.

She also recommended a “green lane of support” from FDA in place, adding, “What I’m trying to say is, how can we make it easier for the compliances in FDA to be able to comply in the countries we’re targeting to be?”

The third bottleneck she divulged is the issue of intellectual property.

“We’re working a lot with [Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines] IPOPHL. But in terms of Madrid Protocol for example, it’s very expensive for our member brands. We want to be part of those programs. So maybe in terms of funding, how can we make it more accessible to be able to apply for Madrid Protocol?” Quintana said.

According to the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the Madrid Protocol is a “convenient and efficient way for trademark owners worldwide to file one application to register their trademark in multiple countries.”

“Those are the top three bottlenecks but if those will be solved, it may be easier for us to be able to export our brands,” she noted.

Quintana also noted that the foreign brands flocking to the Franchise Expo in the Philippines are “more aggressive.”

“They see the potential in the market and they are able to expand quite dramatic compared to our local brands,” she said.

In fact, she revealed that after the show last year, the PFA observed those that joined the show a year ago from Korea for instance were brands that opened already in the Philippines.

Franchise Asia Philippines Expo 2024 is a franchise show that showcased over 700 brands. The event ran from April 12 to 14.

In terms of international brands present in the Philippines, PFA President Christopher Lim told reporters that “A hundred out of 700 brands here today are foreign looking to enter the Philippines.”

Among the countries with a pavilion in this year’s show are Thailand, which carried 13 brands; Korea with 10 and Singapore with 7 or 8, said the PFA president.

Meanwhile, he noted that there are around 20 to 25 Philippines brands that want to go international.

Philippines brands are mostly present in the Middle East, Lim added. Currently, there are already 20 Philippine brands that have gone international.

“But eventually we need to get out of that mindset…that I’m not going to enter there to service the Filipinos. I’m there to service the locals. The Filipinos will come para pagdating ko kikita na ako sa una kong store,” said the PFA president.