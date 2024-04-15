Philippines as a global tax leader

Part 19

The Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), in partnership with the Asia Pacific Tax Hub of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), conducted a webinar entitled “Mobilizing Resources through Property Tax: Local and International Perspectives” on October 21, 2021. International and Philippine tax experts discussed best practices on property taxation, land value capture, and updates on the property tax reform in the Philippines.

Participating in the webinar was a distinguished panel of speakers that included Duke University Professor Roy Kelly, ADB Director Abdul Abiad, and ADB specialist and consultants Mr. Brian McAuley, and Ms Sissie Fun. The panel presented the international and local context of property taxation and the concept of Land Value Capture (LVC). Mr. McAuley and Ms Fung presented the Benchmark Study for Property Tax Reform in South-East Asia. This study provided an analysis of the performance of property taxes and the opportunities for reform and improvement based on current policies and implementation guidelines of Cambodia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. ADB Director Abiad discussed the concept of beneficiary funding and the LVC mechanism and its applicability in the local context and existing legal framework in the Philippines.

In the webinar, then Research Fellow of the Philippines Institute for Development Study and currently an Executive Director of the Board of Directors at the ADB, Dr. Charlotte Justine Diokno-Sicat noted the need for improvement on tax administration such as updating the schedule of market values that will result in a better collection for the Local Government Units (LGUs).

Recognizing the importance of real property taxation of the LGUs, the ADB has been generous in granting technical assistance funding and loan financing to the Philippines, through the BLGF. Presently, the Local Governance Reform Project (LGRP) is being implemented by the BLGF. The loan agreement for the LGRP took effect in August 2020. This four-year project aims to enhance local government revenue mobilization, strengthen local public service delivery, and improve local governance in the Philippines.

The LGRP aims to empower LGUs by improving their revenue collection capabilities. It prescribes the adoption of digital tools for local real property tax valuation and collection. This project provides capacity building and training for LGU officials and staff on such topics as financial management, tax administration, and governance.

There is also a policy and institutional reform component to support legal and institutional reforms related to local resource mobilization, policy changes that promote fiscal sustainability and accountability, and collaboration with various government agencies to ensure a holistic approach to reform. With the project term expiring on December 31, 2024, the BLGF and other implementing agencies are pressed to complete the project outcomes.

A unique program initiated by the BLGF and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) is the Standardized Examination and Assessment for Local Treasury Service (SEAL) Program. Under Department of Finance Order No. 053.2016, the SEAL aims to further professionalize the local treasury service, enhance the fiscal position of local governments, and establish high standards for qualifications, practice, and technical competencies in local treasury operations.

The SEAL Program consists of a three-level certification process:

Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination: This level assesses fundamental knowledge and skills related to local treasury functions.

Intermediate Competency on Local Treasury Examination: At this stage, candidates demonstrate more advanced competencies in local treasury operations.

Advanced Competency on Local Treasury Examination: The highest level evaluates specialized expertise and proficiency in complex treasury task.

The first SEAL exam was conducted in August 2017. Since that time, several more tests of the various phases were conducted. It is appropriate that with the SEAL in place for over seven years already, an assessment be made by the Department of Finance and CSC of the positive outcomes, areas for improvement, and best practices of the SEAL that can be shared with the rest of the world.

In March 2024, the Asian Tax Hub released a publication on “Leveraging Technology for Property Tax Management in Asia and the Pacific: Guidance Note. (https://www.adb.org/publications/technology-property-tax-asia-pacific-guidance-note)

This guidance note explains why countries in Asia and the Pacific should use technology including remote sensing and artificial intelligence to reform property tax management and help strengthen public finances. This publication presents how technology can be used to roll out computerized mass appraisal systems, automated value modeling, and integrated land information systems. It assesses the hurdles and financial constraints facing countries and shows how ADB is helping better integrate land management into wider e-government systems. The publication contains informative content such as Gap Analysis and Possible Solutions, a Property Tax Tool Kit for Computerized Mass Appraisal System Development, and Advanced Computerized Mass Appraisal System Technologies.

The BLGF can derive much information for its operational use and its LGRP and SEAL initiatives. The BLGF can take a leading role in pursuing real estate taxation and governance matters not only in the Philippines but also in the rest of the world.

To be continued

Joel L. Tan-Torres was a former Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue. He has also held the various positions of Dean of the University of the Philippines Virata School of Business, Chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, Tax partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co. and the SyCip Gorres and Velayo & Co., and director of various corporate boards. He is a Certified Public Accountant who garnered No. 1 in the CPA Board Examination of May 1979. He is now back to his tax and consultancy practice and can be contacted at joeltantorress@yahoo.com and his firm JL2T Consultancy.