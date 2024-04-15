Pag-ibig releases ₱200M for govt housing projects

THE Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund has released P200 million in loans for the government’s housing projects in Luzon and the Visayas.

In a statement issued by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), the Pag-IBIG Fund issued the loans to two private contractors currently implementing the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

One contractor received P40 million and the other contractor received P160 million to finance the 4PH housing projects. This is the second time that Pag-IBIG Fund released funding for 4PH projects.

“More than the actual value of the loan, it’s the confidence that these releases build on our private partners, especially private contractors/developers that is huge for the success of our Pambansang Pabahay,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar said. “Malaking bagay din ito para mahikayat natin pati mga private banks na sumali na sa 4PH.” [This is also important so as to encourage private banks to join the 4PH.]

According to the DHSUD, the Pag-IBIG Fund recently handed over P350 million for the Palayan City Township Project, which is also under the 4PH program.

The Pag-IBIG Fund also approved almost P13 billion revolving credit lines for the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Social Housing Finance Corporation to support their respective 4PH projects.

Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene C. Acosta said the fund remains capable and ready to provide financing for the 4PH through its “direct developmental loan” program.

Acosta said more 4PH projects will lead to an increase in the supply of quality but affordable homes for Filipinos. She welcomed the opportunity to collaborate more with developers, contractors, and other national agencies to address the country’s housing backlog.

“Though [the[ Pag-IBIG Fund stands as the single largest source of home financing in the country, we understand that we cannot solve the country’s housing backlog on our own and that addressing it requires the participation of all stakeholders in the housing industry,” Acosta said.

To date, more than 30 “Pambansang Pabahay” projects are now ongoing throughout the country and currently in various stages of development and construction.

Acuzar stressed the need for private sector to actively participate in the flagship program to help address the country’s growing housing backlog.