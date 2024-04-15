`

Today’s front page, Sunday, April 14, 2024

a1 front sunday 041424

OFWs in Israel put on alert as Iran drone bombs rain

israel air defense explainer
A battery of Israel’s Iron Dome defense missile system, deployed to intercept rockets, sits in Ashkelon, southern Israel, August 7, 2022. Israel hailed the success of its defenses in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. An Israeli military spokesman said Sunday the launches numbered more than 300, but 99 percent of them were intercepted. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

THE Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv has advised Filipinos in Israel to be on alert as drone bombs rained on Israel from Iran and its supporters from Yemen and Lebanon.

Bombs and air raid sirens sounded in many parts of Israel after Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel early Sunday.

Read full story, Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted,” in World.

“Maging maingat at mapagmatyag sa paligid [Be careful and observant of your surroundings],” the Embassy posted on its Facebook account.

Hours after Iran confirmed the launch of its drone bombs aimed at Israel, the Philippine Embassy posted another advisory that classes were suspended for 48 hours in areas near the border in Gaza.

There are 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, most of them caregivers.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

For six months, Israel has been bombarding Gaza Strip after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel and killed more than 1,400. Four Filipinos died, two were injured, and two were taken as hostages and later freed, during the October 7, 2023 Hamas siege.

The following are some of the guidelines issued by the Philippine Embassy:

• Avoid going or defer travel plans to Jerusalem (Temple Mount, Damascus Gate, Herod’s Gate, Al Wad Road, around East Jerusalem).

• Avoid going or defer travel plans to West Bank, near the border in Lebanon, Golan Heights .

• Stay away or postpone plans to go to crowded places.

• Follow instructions by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

In a video message, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari advised everyone in Israel, “I remind you that no matter where the threat is launched from, when an alarm sounds you must enter the shelter and wait there for no less than 10 minutes.” 

Image credits: AP/Ariel Schalit



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
Related Topics

Know more