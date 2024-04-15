NG borrowings grow 22% in February to ₱419.97B

THE state’s gross borrowings expanded to P419.973 billion in February this year as the national government sourced its finances through higher domestic borrowings.

The latest data released by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed that national government borrowings in February 2024 were the highest recorded since the P437.212 billion posted in January 2022 during the pandemic.

Borrowings in February 2024 rose by 22.22 percent or P76.348 billion from P343.625 billion in the same month last year.

Broken down, almost all the gross borrowings in February came from domestic sources at 98.87 percent while the remaining financing at 1.13 percent was borrowed externally, Treasury data indicated.

The Treasury’s financing data showed domestic net borrowings in February increased year-on-year (YoY) by 26.73 percent to P415.056 billion from P327.499 billion due to the tender of Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs).

Under domestic borrowings, the largest was the RTBs at P341.412 billion, higher than the P252.091 posted in February 2023. Notably, the government raised a total of P584.86 billion from the 10-day-long tender of five-year RTBs in February this year.

The state has also borrowed P13.820 billion through the sale of Treasury Bills (T-bills), higher by 149 percent or P8.27 billion than the P5.550 billion recorded last year.

An additional P60 billion from Fixed Rate Treasury Bonds was also borrowed, down by 14.28 percent from last year’s P70 billion.

Meanwhile, Treasury data showed that the national government’s external gross borrowings in February plunged by more than half to P4.741 billion, down by 70.33 percent from the P15.984 billion it recorded in the same month last year.

The national government recorded P2.163 billion in payments in February this year, which led to the contraction of net external borrowings to P2.578 billion.

The state’s external borrowings through project loans decreased by 70.34 percent to P4.741 billion in February 2024 from P15.984 billion last year.

Based on the Treasury’s latest data, the government did not borrow or raise any amount through Program Loans, Global Bonds, and Islamic Certificates in February.

The cumulative government’s gross borrowings settled at a total of P623.124 billion as of end-February. This is greater by 12.30 percent or P87.364 billion than the P710.488 billion in the same period last year.

In January, the state’s total borrowings dipped to P203.151 billion, P163.712 billion lower than the P366.863-billion borrowings recorded in the same month last year due to downticks in external and domestic borrowings.

Last year, the national government’s total borrowings recorded a single-digit growth at 1.38 percent on an annual basis to P2.193 trillion due to a narrower budget deficit posted in 2023.

This year, the national government targets to borrow P2.202 trillion to secure financing, based on government data.

The government’s target borrowings were anchored on a 75:25 mix, wherein 75 percent of the amount would come from the local debt market while the remaining quarter would be borrowed externally.