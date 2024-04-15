National track and field officials to guest in PSA Forum

THE Philippine Athletics Championship in May will be discussed in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

National coach Jeoffrey Chua will join Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) Secretary-General Jasper Tanhueco and Relli De Leon, assistant to Patafa President Terry Capistrano, to promote the national athletics championship set May 8-12 at the Philsports Track Oval.

Also guesting in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, MILO, and ArenaPlus are University of Perpetual Help sports officials.

Perpetual Help vice president for sports development Anton Tamayo, sports coordinator Frank Gusi, VP for academic affairs Marjorie Gutierrez-Tangog, and women’s volleyball team captain Razel Paula Aldea will talk about the Altas’ sports program including its ongoing campaign in NCAA volleyball.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m.

The weekly Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.