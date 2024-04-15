Meralco’s partnerships with co-ops to bolster PHL economic growth

The Philippine economy is on the cusp of a transformative era, and Meralco, the country’s largest electric distribution utility company, has the potential to play a pivotal role in propelling it forward. Recent studies have unveiled a strong correlation between higher power consumption, higher power quality requirements, and an increased GDP per capita. Recognizing this connection, Meralco has wisely set its sights on partnering with electric cooperatives, presenting a promising opportunity to elevate the Philippine economy to new heights.

Playing a pivotal role in driving the company’s expansion strategy, Meralco Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan has consistently advocated for investments in electric cooperatives to assist them in enhancing their services. This vision aligns perfectly with the country’s urgent need for stable and reliable electricity, particularly in provinces outside Metro Manila, to attract businesses and investments. By leveraging its vast expertise and resources, Meralco can become an instrumental force in bolstering economic development and empowering communities.

One notable example of Meralco’s successful partnership with an electric cooperative is its collaboration with Pampanga Electric Cooperative Inc. II (PELCO II) through an investment management contract. Pampanga, known for its resilience and impressive economic growth, stands as a prime investment destination in the country.

The province has witnessed significant infrastructure improvements, including enhanced roads, bridges, ecozones, and transportation systems, all of which have facilitated business operations and logistics. Pampanga’s thriving economy, fueled by agriculture, manufacturing, and services, makes it an attractive place for both local and foreign investments. Notably, Pampanga is also the largest contributor to the GDP of Central Luzon, further solidifying its position as a key economic driver.

PELCO II, once categorized as an “ailing cooperative” by the National Electrification Administration in the early 2000s, has experienced a remarkable turnaround since partnering with Meralco. The Investment Management Contract sealed between PELCO II, Comstech Integrated Alliance, Inc., and Meralco in 2014 has yielded impressive results. In 2021, PELCO II achieved the highest rating possible for an electric cooperative—an AAA Categorized Cooperative.

This transformation can be attributed to a series of accomplishments, including settling outstanding obligations and signing bilateral supply contracts with major energy providers, leading to reduced power purchase costs. Additionally, PELCO II successfully refinanced debts, significantly cutting interest expenses and demonstrating sound financial management. Notable strides have also been made in reducing system loss, lowering it from 13.3 percent in 2013 to an impressive 9.33 percent by the end of 2023, well below the regulatory feeder loss cap of 10.25 percent. The stability and reliability that Meralco’s partnership provides have attracted prominent investors like Ayala Land Inc. to establish Alviera, it’s second-largest estate, within PELCO II’s franchise area.

While Meralco’s achievements with PELCO II are commendable, more can be done through joint ventures with other electric cooperatives. Meralco’s ability to infuse capital into these partnerships will be instrumental in improving consumer services through essential investments in infrastructure, systems, and personnel training and development. Many electric cooperatives lack the necessary capital expenditure to build crucial sub-stations and upgrade their facilities. By joining forces with Meralco, these cooperatives can tap into a wealth of resources and expertise, enabling them to provide their communities with reliable and efficient electricity services.

Atty. Arnel Casanova, senior vice president and chief of Meralco’s External and Government Affairs Office, emphasizes the company’s willingness to venture into new areas in the provinces, forming joint ventures with electric cooperatives where they are needed. This commitment to collaboration and community empowerment exemplifies the power firm’s dedication to the development of the country as a whole.

Meralco’s partnership with electric cooperatives has the potential to be a game-changer for the Philippine economy. By leveraging its expertise, resources, and reputation, Meralco can uplift communities, attract investments, and drive sustainable economic growth. The success story of PELCO II serves as a testament to the transformative power of such collaborations.

Meralco’s commitment to cooperative partnerships aligns with the government’s goal of achieving universal electrification in the Philippines, particularly the electrification of underserved areas. Given the company’s expertise and resources, it can greatly support this objective by assisting electric cooperatives in meeting the electrification targets and ensuring that reliable power supply reaches every corner of the country.