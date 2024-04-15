MAV scheme must be nixed, risks corruption–MB member

A SYSTEM that allows traders to import a certain amount of goods at lower tariffs must be abolished, according to a member of the Monetary Board.

The minimum access volume (MAV) scheme committed by the Philippines to the World Trade Organization (WTO) tends to limit access to imports and could be a source of corruption, Monetary Board V. Bruce J. Tolentino told reporters.

“One of the recommendations that we have is really to get rid of the entire MAV system completely because the MAVs are relatively small. And the process of allocating the MAV is prone to corruption,” Tolentino said.

He said the government wants to increase access for everyone who wants to bring in imported agricultural goods which will help beef up domestic food supply.

Under Republic Act 8178, the Agricultural Tariffication Act, the MAV “refers to the volume of a specific agricultural product that is allowed to be imported with a lower tariff as committed by the Philippines to the World Trade Organization [WTO] under the Uruguay Round Final Act.”

The law also mandated the establishment of an equitable and transparent mechanism to allocate the MAV for agricultural commodities whose quantitative restrictions have been lifted.

Furthermore, the law said the mechanism should have the least government intervention, address the requirements of each geographical area, and should not entail any cost to importers of these products to the detriment of local consumers.

In May 2021, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order 133 which raised the country’s pork MAV to 200,000 metric tons (MT) from the previous level of 54,210 MT.

As for the impact of abolishing MAV on inflation, Tolentino said he views the scheme “more as a source of corruption, rather than an instrument for bringing down prices.”

Apart from rice, meat prices contributed to the increase in March inflation, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Inflation posted by Meat and Other Parts of Slaughtered Land Animals was at 2 percent year on year, faster than the 0.7 percent posted in February 2024. This increase was particularly caused by rising pork prices.

The PSA noted that meat inflation increased after four consecutive months of slowdown. Prices of fresh pork were higher on a month-on-month and year-on-year basis.