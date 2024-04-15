Lawmaker tells NTC to tighten SIM registration law

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian pressed the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to tighten the registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) to rigorously enforce the provisions of the SIM Registration Law.

Gatchalian issued the statement after a substantial number of SIM cards were retrieved in a series of search warrant implementations at the Tarlac-based Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO), now termed as Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL).

He noted that during the execution of a warrant to seize and examine computer data from the raided Zun Yuan Technology Inc. on March 22 and 23, authorities were able to recover assorted sim cards, along with hundreds of cellular phones and digital devices.

Gatchalian said authorities also found SIM cards when they recently opened all the safety vaults at the premises of Zun Yuan Tech, adding that this illustrates the extent of scamming activities being carried out by POGOs.

Recalling that “it is not the first time this has happened,” he added: “In fact, many SIM cards have already been confiscated in previous raids on IGLs.”

Moreover, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, said legitimate SIM card users continue to receive text messages aimed at defrauding unwitting subscribers.”

Gatchalian, a co-author of Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Card Registration Act, which was signed into law in December 2022, said groups behind many scamming activities in the country could be related to IGLs.

“It is alarming to note that unscrupulous individuals or groups continue to commit fraud and various scamming activities even after the measure was passed into law. This goes to show that we have yet to achieve the purpose of this legislation, and it is the job of the NTC to ensure that provisions of this law are implemented thoroughly,” Gatchalian said.

“The measure is intended to establish accountability in the use of SIM cards and deter the use of SIM-related technology in various scamming activities,” he added.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





