Jobs generation remains below govt target–Ibon

DESPITE the improvement in the country’s employment data, Ibon Foundation Inc. said the latest data showed jobs generation remained below target.

Citing Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data, the nongovernment think tank said the number of employed persons in February increased only by 154,000.

The data showed the total number of employed Filipinos reached 49 million in February 2024 from 48.8 million in February 2023. This is less than 30 percent of the “implied annual target.”

“Wage and poverty figures in their entirety; the so-called gains in the labor market are lackluster and are clearly not translating into gainful employment where Filipinos make enough to live on,” according to Ibon.

The group said the government’s Labor and Employment Plan (LEP) 2023-2028 targeted to generate “over 3 million jobs” for Filipinos which is an average of over 500,000 annually.

The PSA also reported a decrease in the number of unemployed by 679,000 to 1.8 million from 2.5 million and underemployed by 210,000 to 6.1 million from 6.3 million.

However, Ibon said job creation remained weak and that a major reason for the decline in the number of jobless Filipinos may have been due to those who stopped looking for work and dropped out of the labor force.

The number of those in the labor force fell by 526,000 to 50.7 million from 51.3 million, and the labor force participation rate fell to 64.8 percent from 66.6 percent the year before.

Meanwhile, Ibon estimated that there are 20.4 million informal workers which is 41.6 percent of total employed persons as of February 2024.

It added that this is comprised of 2.1 million domestic workers, the data showed 13.3 million self-employed and 4.9 million working in family-owned farms and businesses including 3.8 million unpaid family workers.