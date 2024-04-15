If you can think it, ink it! (The disagreement on the ‘Gentlemen’s Agreement’)

The escalating scuffle between the Philippines and China on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with conflicting claims is an enigma in itself. With former President Rodrigo Duterte singing a different tune with that of the Chinese Embassy, it has become a “he said, they said” situation. China says “Ouch!,” asserting it was our country that provoked them, whereas the Philippines cries “Foul,” appearing as the perpetual “punching bag.” China says the conduct of its Coast Guard vessels in blocking the resupply mission for BRP Sierra Madre were done in pursuit of China’s sovereignty, whereas the Philippines says the continued presence of Marines in Ayungin Shoal merely serves as an assertion of its rights already adjudicated in a UN Tribunal. Yet the China Coast Guard vessels are boulders, figuratively speaking, compared to “pebbles” of Philippine supply ships. In an abbreviated patois, it’s like saying “you bring food, I hit you with water”—via powerful water cannons and “you bring construction materials, I block you”—using colossal vessels!

China now insists that the Philippines has ceased from honoring the so-called Gentlemen’s Agreement, calling for a status quo, purportedly forged by former President Duterte during his term and President Xi Jinping. As per recollection of PRRD, he never ceded any rights over Ayungin Shoal. No gentlemen’s agreement whatsoever was crafted, just a “handshake,” which makes no or little difference, though PRRD remembered stating that in order to avoid war or further conflict, there will be no armed patrols in the contested area.

Former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque already voiced out that yes, indeed, during the Duterte administration, our country supposedly agreed with China to “keep the status quo in the territorial waters.” But Roque’s former colleague in the Duterte’s administration, chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo, vehemently denied the existence of any gentlemen’s agreement between the named two heads of states. Sadly, the mystery has gone even murkier.

A gentlemen’s agreement in the field of international relations is nothing new. Back in the days when the anti-Japanese sentiment evolved in the US West Coast, an informal “Gentlemen’s Agreement” (around 1907) and an analogous informal “Ladies’ Agreement” was crafted between the USA and Japan whereby the latter would have very little or no movement to the former. The US did not wish to infuriate Japan by passing official legislation barring Japanese immigration to the United States. The agreements remained effective until sometime when Congress eventually forbade all immigration from Japan.

Straightforwardly, any Gentlemen’s Agreement is informal, verbal, fashioned out of beneficial etiquette, and relies on “word of honor.” In due deference to China, I wonder why it presumably settled for such an informal Gentlemen’s Agreement knowing the gravity of the maritime issue and having been dragged in the international arbitral tribunal. Any prudent person in that situation would prefer, even demand, more than a “word of honor.” As serious as its claim over the WPS, China’s appropriate legwork and paperwork should have been geared towards the execution of a formal, legally binding written agreement. If China sincerely believes that the Philippines, through Duterte, ceded anything to them, then China should have inked it, or reduced it in writing.

This reminds me of a rule in evidence as fortified by jurisprudence that a mere allegation is not evidence. He who alleges has the burden of proving his allegation with the requisite quantum of evidence. Concerning the issue of surrendering any armed activity over the disputed maritime areas, the indispensable quantum of evidence would be a written document. Even the Chinese has a proverb for it: “The palest ink is better than the best memory.” This bespeaks of the importance of documenting important information IN WRITING. Would this be a best time now for China to re-think its position and adhere to its age-old aphorism? If it thinks it, then it should ink it. Such is a stark contrast compared to what the US, Japan, and the Philippines managed to do—ink a formal statement that stated, among others, “our coast guards also plan to conduct an at-sea trilateral exercise and other maritime activities in the Indo-Pacific to improve interoperability and advance maritime security and safety.”

For believers of the Christian faith, there was no Gentlemen’s Agreement. He chose to cement the Good News about our salvation, among other purposes, through a written book—the Holy Bible. It exists so that we may know the covenant that our Heavenly Father marked for and with us: that because He so loved the world, He gave His only begotten Son so that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16). And on the matter of this most important requisite quantum of evidence about God’s love for us, we are reminded in the same Book that “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:17-17). Indeed, our Abba Father saw the need to document His Word, for the Bible is not about God’s word, it is His Word! Our simple role is to “Study this Book of Instruction continually. Meditate on it day and night so you will be sure to obey everything written in it. Only then will you prosper and succeed in all you do” (Joshua 1:8).

Through it all, what prevails expectedly is the one written in ink—or reduced in writing. Even the Chinese, as earlier mentioned, considered writing as a superior form of documentation compared to memory. Yet it settled for a memory-predicated agreement whose fragility is now manifested by the conflicting statements of Duterte and Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and of Roque and Panelo.

I suggest we better ink whatever we want to remember and enforce lest we forget and lose ourselves in the process, memory included. What is it again?

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

