‘High voter turnout shows people’s desire to integrate with the Barmm’

THE high voter turnout among residents of the Special Geographic Area (SGA) in North Cotabato on April 13 highlighted the strong desire of these residents to have their communities be made a part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), according to Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr.

This, as 72,358 out of 89,594 registered voters across the 63 barangays in the SGA participated in a plebiscite held in 67 voting hubs, boasting an impressive 81 percent voter turnout, resulting in the creation of eight new municipalities.

“We are delighted to see such a high level of participation from our constituents in the SGA. This is a testament of the peoples’ aspiration for their barangays to be part of [the] Barmm,” Galvez said last Sunday.

The Opapru chief also added that this huge turnout underscores the commitment of the people in the SGA to engage in the democratic process and help shape the future of the Bangsamoro.

“This plebiscite is also a very good preparation for the first regular Barmm regional elections to be held in 2025,” he added.

Galvez commended the Commissions on Elections (Comelec) as well as the police and the military “for ensuring the peaceful, orderly and smooth conduct of the plebiscite.” He also expressed his gratitude to Governor Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza of North Cotabato and to the leadership of the Barmm government.

The plebiscite, conducted under the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) 41 to BAA 48, marks a significant step in enhancing and strengthening the Barmm’s overall governance structure.

Once established, the new municipalities to be created out of the 63 barangays in the SGA, will pave the way for enhanced local governance, improved service delivery, and increased community participation in decision-making processes. An officer-in-charge will be appointed as the interim local executive of each new town.

“Our goal is to empower our communities and provide them with the tools and resources needed to thrive,” Galvez said. “The creation of these new municipalities will allow for more localized governance, tailored to the unique needs and priorities of each area within the SGA.”

The BAA 41 to BAA 48 provide for the creation of the municipalities of Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Tugunan, Ligawasan, Malidegao, Old Kabakan, and Kapalawan, all within the province of North Cotabato.

The barangays of Central Labas, Kapinpilan, Malingao, Mudseng, Sambulawan, Tugal, and Tumbras, in Midsayap, North Cotabato, will be part of Kadayangan.

Nabalawag shall be composed of barangays Damatulan, Kadigasan, Kadingilan, Kudarangan, Nabalawag, Olandang from the municipality of Midsayap, and Dungguan from the municipality of Aleosan.

Kaabakan will be composed of barangays Buluan, Nangaan, Sanggadong, Simbuhay, Simone, Pedtad, and Tamped, in Kaabakan, North Cotabato.

Barangays Kibayao, Kitulaan, Langogan, Manarapan, Nasapian, Pebpoloan, and Tupig, in Carmen, North Cotabato, will be included in Kapalawan.

Malidegao will be composed of barangays Balungis, Batulawan, Fort Pikit, Gokotan, Nabundas, Nalapaan, and Nunguan in Pikit, North Cotabato.

Tugunan shall be composed of Barangays Balong, Bualan, Lagunde, Macabual, Macasendeg, Manaulanan, Pamalian, Panicupan from the municipality of Pikit, and Tapodoc from the municipality of Aleosan.

Ligawasan shall be composed of Barangays Bagoinged, Barungis, Bulol, Buliok, Gli-Gli, Kabasalan, and Rajamuda from the municipality of Pikit.

To ensure a peaceful and orderly voting process, extensive preparations and security measures were implemented to safeguard the rights of voters and maintain public safety.

Galvez considered as “crucial” the deployment of almost 2,700 combined troops from the military and police to polling stations across the SGA-Barmm “in creating a conducive environment for the political exercise.”

“Through our collective efforts, we have demonstrated that peaceful elections are not only possible, but more importantly, essential for achieving greater peace, progress and stability in the Bangsamoro,” the OPAPRU chief said.