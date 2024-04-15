Green the roads, grant tax break to two-wheeled electric vehicles–think tank

The Philippines’ leading think tank believes it is time to bring the “green” to Philippine roads by expanding current tax breaks to include two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs).

Through a statement, The Stratbase Institute Inc. President Victor Andres Manhit was quoted as saying the group commends the government’s issuance of Executive Order (EO) 12, which gives tariff incentives to importers of electric vehicles.

“But these have been limited to four-wheeled units [that] only affluent Filipinos can afford,” Manhit said citing that even the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) has recommended the amendment of the issuance to include the vehicles that more Filipinos can afford.

“It will also allow more to make a substantial contribution for the environment,” he added.

According to the Statista Research Department, motorcycle riders account for approximately 7.81 million registered vehicles in the country in 2022, making them the most popular vehicle type among motorists.

Experts foresee a growth surge in the electric vehicle industry if the EO is expanded as many sectors are clamoring for. The country’s EV fleet is seen to rise especially since e-motorcycles generated over P3 billion in import tax without the incentives.

The Department of Energy (DOE) aims to increase the country’s EV fleet by 50 percent, or an additional 2.4 million units, the Stratbase Institute statement read. According to the DOE, using e-motorcycles is more efficient, as they only cost P0.34 and save 1.72 liters of fuel per kilometer compared to their gas-powered counterpart, which burns P1.20 per kilometer, which makes them not only cheaper to run but also more eco-friendly.

“E-motorcycles are already gaining popularity as a transport option even if a 30-percent import tariff is added to the unit price,” Manhit said.

“Imagine how much faster it could grow if the tariffs were done away with altogether. This will quicken the shift to e-motorcycles that will result in substantial reductions in harmful emissions from conventional combustion engines and at the same time reduce consumer dependence from expensive gasoline,” he added.

According to Manhit, the public health hazard and economic loss caused by pollutants emitted from motor vehicles is another dimension that should be emphasized as constant exposure causes respiratory issues.

The organization cited that the World Health Organization (WHO) has published alarming reports that measure Philippine levels of airborne particles of lead (Pb) are three times than the acceptable limit.

A published report of the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities revealed that air pollution causes 66,000 deaths and P4.5 trillion in economic losses every year.

EO 12, issued on January 12, 2023, temporarily modifies the rates of import duty on electric vehicles, parts, and components under Section 1611 of Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. It was created to complement the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, creating an EV industry in the country to reduce emissions in compliance with the Philippines’ commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The EO seeks to modify the tariff rate for electric vehicles to help mainstream their use among Filipinos.

“The people have long suffered the sorry state of the public transportation system,” Manhit was quoted in the statement as saying. “With this option, they could find a better, more affordable way of going to their destinations while also doing their bit for their own health and for the health of the environment.”

He added that if the administration is serious about its approach to climate change, total inclusivity should be the approach in all green initiatives.

“The various sectors clamoring for the rectification of this glaring policy oversight in EO 12 will greatly appreciate the President’s swift action on this matter,” Manhit said. “This move will usher in a societal transformation to green transportation and encourage investments that will hopefully build a thriving EV industry in the Philippines.”