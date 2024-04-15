Goldenberg Concert Series II: Indak ng Musika

In an effort to continuously promote our cultural identity, the Office of the President together with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is proud to present its second piano concert.

Aptly called “Goldenberg: The Concert Series”, the piano concert features esteemed alumni from Santa Isabel College’s Conservatory of Music.

This educational institution is known for developing the musical craft of those enrolled in its Bachelor of Music course, especially in the areas of performance and composition. The piano concert took place on Saturday 13 April 2024, at the historic Goldenberg Mansion. The full day’s show featured three time slots : 11am, 2pm and 5pm.

Each show had a designated audience from various schools.The 11am piano concert hosted students from Concordia College, Immaculate Heart of Mary College, Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School and Padre Gomez Elementary School.

The 2pm piano concert was hosted for students from British School Manila, International School Manila and Philippine Normal University.

The final piano concert at 5p was hosted for students from Santa Isabel College of Manila, La Salle Greenhills, Ateneo De Manila Junior High and other cultural aficionados.

The elite group of multi-faceted musicians were comprised of Mrs. Cecile Basilio-Roxas, Mrs. Ma. Solinda Garcia-Bautista, Ms. Amor Marie Reyes, Mr. Altair Alonso, Mr. John Patrick De Jesus Reyes and his wife, Mrs. Venecia Teresita Tamayo-Reyes.

It is worth noting that among this group of world class performers, three of them became masters of their art under the tutelage of Mrs. Basilio-Roxas. The “Goldenberg: The Concert Series” was a rare opportunity for musically inclined students to experience a stunning performance by renowned musicians in a majestic setting. The captivating program showcased a diverse range of musical genres, from classical masterpieces to contemporary compositions.

Each performance was an expression of mastery and virtuosity of the featured alumnus.While this special event focused on the musical talents of the alumni of the Santa Isabel College of Manila, the production was also for the benefit of musically inclined students.